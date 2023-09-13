Expert Explains Various Risks With Face Waxing

Waxing can temporarily irritate the skin and cause redness

Face waxing is a method of removing unwanted facial hair using hot wax. The wax is applied to the desired area, such as the upper lip, eyebrows, or sides of the face, and then quickly pulled off, taking the hair with it.

Whether or not to avoid face waxing depends on individual preferences and factors such as skin sensitivity and hair growth patterns. Waxing can temporarily irritate the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin. If you experience redness, swelling, or rashes after waxing, it may be best to avoid it.

People with certain skin conditions like acne, rosacea, sunburn, or open wounds should avoid waxing. The process can further irritate these conditions or cause additional damage. Dr. Kiran explains the common risks of face waxing.

Look at her post:

Ultimately it might be helpful to consult with a dermatologist or experienced aesthetician to discuss your skin type and hair removal options to determine the best choice for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.