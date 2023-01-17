Experiencing Severe Menstrual Cramps? Follow These Tips From Expert

Adding vitamin E and magnesium to your diet can help manage menstrual pain

For many, the first few days of cramps, mood swings, and cravings sum up their period. However, it is believed that the cramping only gets worse in the cold months. In case you were under the impression that period pain is normal, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is here to break this myth. According to her, "period pain is common, but it is not normal."

In an Instagram post, Rashi Chowdhary explained why cramping occurs during periods, and why excessive period pain needs medical attention. According to her, "mild cramping is normal." This is because every time when women get periods, their body secretes prostaglandins so the contractions happen on the uterus muscles and of course, the blood can flow out.

Lifestyle affects prostaglandins production in the body. So, when women eat a highly inflammatory diet or are stressed out, more prostaglandins are secreted, which leads to excessive pain.

Rashi Chowdhary recommends that one should follow an anti-inflammatory diet for a minimum of two cycles to observe whether or not the food was triggering or causing the period cramps. In case, there is no relief, the health expert suggests four tests to find out the underlying cause of excessive pain.

1. CBC and hCG Test: Women who have recently started facing extreme period pain, should go for CBC and hCG test to rule out the possibility of infection and ectopic pregnancy.

2. Estradiol and Progesterone Test: The estradiol and progesterone test is conducted to check whether the ovaries are releasing eggs normally. While the estradiol test is recommended on day 2, the progesterone test takes place on the 19-22 day of the menstrual cycle.

3. DUTCH Complete: "This will give you a good idea if you have an imbalanced OAT Axis but India does not have this test yet," Rashi Chowdhary writes.

4. hs-Crp Test: This is "an Inflammatory marker test", which helps to detect if you have endometriosis or CA-125, a blood test that measures the amount of the protein CA-125, also called cancer antigen 125, in the body.

Further, in the post, Rashi Chowdhary talks about 3 supplements that can do wonders for period pain.

1. Magnesium - As per the nutritionist, magnesium is known to help with uterine muscle relaxation for reducing period pains. "Consider taking it for at least 3 months to see if it's helping," she added. Rashi Chowdhary suggests consuming it in the form of magnesium glycinate or citrate, dose: 250 - 300mg per day.

2. Omega 3 - Omega 3 fatty acids reduce inflammation in the body and also improve painful period cramps.

3, Vitamin E - Vitamin E reduces the inflammatory prostaglandins produced by your body. 400IU vitamins per day, according to Rashi Chowdhary, can reduce the severity of pain.

However, do refer to your health practitioner before consuming any of the supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.