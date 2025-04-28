Eating 300 Grams Of Chicken A Week May Cause Cancer, Says New Study; What Should You Do

Chicken is a popular source of protein for many people around the world. Chicken is rich in essential amino acids, which are vital for various bodily functions. Additionally, it provides important nutrients such as B vitamins, which aid in energy production and support overall health. Chicken is a convenient option that is generally perceived as a healthier alternative to red meat. However, a recent study has warned that eating 300 grams or more of chicken per week could raise the risk of gastrointestinal cancer.

The initial research published in Nutrients revealed that consumption of white meat above 300 grams per week was associated with a statistically increased mortality risk from all causes and gastrointestinal cancer. The risk was higher for men than for women.

The findings revealed that people eating over 300 grams of poultry per week had a 27% higher risk of mortality compared to those eating less than 100 grams. Also, men eating more than 300 grams weekly had twice the risk of gastrointestinal cancer mortality.

The research examined over 4,000 participants who provided comprehensive data through professional medical interviews and were monitored for 19 years. The data included their demographic details, health information, lifestyle choices, and medical histories.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020-2025) recommend eating around 100 grams of poultry (including chicken, turkey, duck, geese, and game birds) one to three times per week as a standard portion.

The study has also mentioned that more data is needed to confirm the findings and learn more about processed poultry as it has insufficient information on processed poultry consumption. The physical activity levels of the participants were also not monitored which may affect an individual's health in many ways.

Other harmful effects of eating chicken every day

1. Nutritional deficiency

While chicken can be a convenient protein source, it is essential to load your diet with a diverse protein profile. While focusing majorly on chicken as a protein source, you may lose out on some key nutrients, especially essential fats, such as omega-3s.

Consuming other protein sources can help you consume a diverse array of nutrients found in other protein sources such as fish, legumes, nuts, and dairy.

2. Foodborne illnesses

Those who consume chicken are also at risk of foodborne illnesses if they consume undercooked chicken.

3. May increase disease risk

Studies have suggested that high consumption of certain types of meat, including poultry, may be linked to an increased risk of certain health conditions, such as heart disease and certain cancers, particularly if the meat is processed.

4. May raise cholesterol

Chicken can contribute to high cholesterol levels if not consumed correctly. The amount of cholesterol and saturated fat in chicken can vary depending on how it's prepared.

How to safely consume chicken

Choose good quality chicken sources that are likely to contain harmful antibiotics and may reflect better animal husbandry practices.

Always ensure chicken is cooked thoroughly to eliminate harmful bacteria.

Include chicken as part of a balanced diet that consists of a variety of protein sources.

Use healthy cooking methods such as grilling, baking, or steaming. Avoid frying to limit fats and excessive calorie intake.

Practice portion control. When consuming chicken add enough vegetables, grains, and other food groups.

Follow these tips and enjoy chicken in moderation while minimising potential risks.

