Eat These Foods To Reduce Sugar Cravings For Diabetics

Sugar cravings can sometimes be a result of poor or inadequate diet

Consuming too much sugar can lead to a cycle of sugar cravings and addiction, which can be difficult to break. When we consume sugary foods, our body releases insulin to regulate our blood sugar levels. The sudden spike in insulin can cause our energy levels to crash, leading to feelings of fatigue and as a result, cravings for more sugar.

Additionally, when we consume sugary foods, our taste buds become accustomed to the sweetness. This can make it difficult for us to enjoy foods that are not sweet, leading us to crave even more sugar. Over time, this can lead to a preference for overly sweetened foods, which only perpetuates the cycle of sugar addiction.

Managing diabetes can be a challenge, especially when it comes to controlling sugar cravings. High blood sugar levels can lead to sugar cravings, which, if not managed properly, can worsen the condition. However, the good news is that there are many foods you can incorporate into your diet to help reduce sugar cravings. In this article, we list some foods you can add to your daily diet to boost overall health and reduce sugar cravings.

10 Foods to eat if you often experience sugar cravings:

1. Berries

Berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are packed with fibre and antioxidants that help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce sugar cravings.

2. Avocado

The healthy fats and fibre in avocados can help control blood sugar levels and reduce cravings. These healthy fats also boost the absorption of nutrients.

3. Nuts

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in fibre, healthy fats, and protein, which can help keep you full and satisfied while reducing sugar cravings.

4. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein and minerals like calcium and magnesium, which can help reduce sugar cravings and keep you feeling full.

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels, which can reduce sugar cravings. Cinnamon powder in water in the morning has been shown to boost health for diabetics.

6. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and healthy fats that can help reduce sugar cravings and satisfy your sweet tooth.

7. Quinoa

Quinoa is high in fibre and protein, which can help keep you full and reduce sugar cravings. Quinoa also works as a healthier alternative to rice for diabetics as white rice has a high GI (Glycemic Index).

8. Spinach

Spinach is rich in vitamins and minerals like iron and magnesium, which can help reduce sugar cravings and regulate blood sugar levels.

9. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in fibre and vitamins, which can help reduce sugar cravings and regulate blood sugar levels.

10. Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, thereby reducing sugar cravings.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help control your sugar cravings and improve your overall health. However, it is important to remember that moderation is key, and it is always important to speak with your doctor or registered dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.