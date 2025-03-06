Does Wearing Sunscreen Cause Vitamin D Deficiency? Dermatologist Reveals

Whether it's summer or winter, doctors advise using sunscreen daily to shield skin from damaging ultraviolet (UV) radiation and lower the chance of developing skin cancer. But, can protecting your skin from harmful sun rays hamper the process of vitamin D production in your body? Dermatologist Kiran Sethi doesn't think so. In her latest Instagram post, the doctor has shared that using sunscreen could reduce Vitamin D levels in your body but it doesn't cause deficiency. She wrote, "Sunscreen is designed to filter UVB rays, but it doesn't completely block them. Even SPF 50 allows some UVB to pass through, meaning your skin can still make Vitamin D."

She added, "Studies show that people who wear sunscreen regularly still maintain healthy Vitamin D levels. You don't need to bake in the sun for hours! Just 10-30 minutes of sun exposure a few times a week (on arms/legs) is often enough."

The dermatologist advised against skipping sunscreen for Vitamin D. The unprotected sun exposure is more dangerous than vitamin deficiency as it causes wrinkles, sunspots, premature aging, and even skin cancer risks.

What are some other ways to get Vitamin D? One can eat Vitamin D-rich foods like salmon, eggs and mushrooms. A supplement can also be added to your daily diet with doctor consultation.

In her previous Instagram post, dermatologist Kiran Sethi shared the "ABCDE Mole Rule" to determine skin cancer. The ABCDE test can be followed by understanding this

Asymmetry - One half of the mole looks different from the other.

Border - Irregular, jagged, or blurred edges. Take note of whether your mole border is changing.

Colour - Uneven shades of brown, black, red, or even white. As per Kiran Sethi, if you find “more colour coming into your mole that is a dangerous sign”

Diameter - Moles larger than a pencil eraser, growing over time or growing fast can be concerning

Elevation - Check for raised surface, increasing thickness, or sudden changes

It is advisable to get your moles checked every 6 months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.