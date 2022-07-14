Does Summer Heat Make Asthma Worse? Here's What You Need To Know

Wearing a face mask can protect you from dust, allergens, pathogens and other asthma triggers

What does asthma do?

Asthma is one of the most common respiratory disorders. Asthma is a disease wherein, our airways become narrowed due to swelling and excess mucus build-up. This makes breathing difficult. Difficulty breathing can reduce the amount of oxygen entering the body which may cause various other issues.

If someone suffers from asthma, they must follow the right steps to avoid any mishaps. Asthma attacks may even be life-threatening if not health with correctly. In this article, we discuss how can the weather influence our asthma symptoms. Also, how can we avoid these effects?

How does summer affect asthma?

The weather significantly influences our overall health. If someone is suffering from asthma, their symptoms may also be influenced by the weather. Summer in particular impacts asthma in various ways. Here are to name a few:

1. Weather change

Drastic and sudden changes in the weather from hot to cold can affect the airways. These changes may be due to going in and out of air conditioners.

2. More pollution & dust

Various toxic pollutants and dust are much more prevalent in summer. These dust particles and pollutants irritate the nose and airways.

3. Pollen

Pollen is one of the most common causes behind triggers of asthma and other respiratory issues. Pollen may be especially active in summer making you prone to getting attacked by them.

4. High heat & humidity

The heat and humidity levels are much higher during summer. Both of these environmental changes have shown significant effects on asthma.

5. Allergies

Allergies triggered by various foods, environments, scents, etc. can trigger asthma symptoms. You can be prone and more reactive to allergy-inducing things during summer.

6. Pathogens

Similar to dust and pollutants, the summer weather is also abundant in sickness-causing pathogens. Various bacteria and viruses are much more active in hot and humid summer weather.

What preventive measures should be taken?

Like any other condition, asthma triggers in summer can also be avoided. If not completely avoided, these little changes can help lower your risk of triggering your asthma in summer.

Here are tips to follow to avoid asthma triggers in summer:

1. Keep surroundings clean

As discussed above, various dust particles, pollutants, pollen, and pathogens are responsible for triggering asthma in summer. The best way to prevent summer triggers is by keeping your space clear of these troublemakers.

2. Take medication if required

Taking allergy medications or immunity boosters can help reduce if not avoid allergic reactions. Various medications are available for various allergies that may be triggering your asthma.

3. Wear a mask

Wearing a face mask can reduce your contact with allergens by a lot. Allergens such as pollution, dust, pollen, pathogens, and so on can be protected against with face masks.

4. Wash hands throughout the day

Our hands are home to many allergens and components that may trigger asthma. Along with keeping your surroundings clean, we also encourage you to wash your hands every few hours daily.

5. Don't touch your face

Touching your face can cause allergens to travel into your eyes, nose, and mouth through your hands. Avoid touching your face even if you are washing your hands regularly.

6. Avoid extreme and sudden temperature changes

As discussed previously, sudden temperature changes can confuse the airways and cure trouble breathing. Make sure to not walk into ac as soon as you come home from outdoors.

In conclusion, asthma in summers may definitely be worse. With the right care and research, you can reduce these reactions by a lot. We also encourage you to regularly speak to a health professional regarding aspects of your routine such as your medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.