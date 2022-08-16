Do You Suffer From Constipation Often? These Could Be The Reasons

Meat and dairy products may cause or worsen constipation

Constipation arises when stools are challenging to clear and bowel motions become less often. The most frequent causes are dietary or habit changes, a lack of appropriate fiber intake, or both. If you experience significant discomfort, blood in your stools, or constipation that persists for more than three weeks, you should see your doctor.

Even if it happens frequently, some people have chronic constipation that makes it difficult for them to carry out their everyday activities. People who are chronically constipated could also strain too much to pass a bowel movement. Hence, it is essential to identify why this might be happening. In this article, we list the most common reasons for prolonged and recurring constipation.

Here are reasons why you are experiencing prolonged and recurring constipation:

1. Dietary mistakes

Our diet influences our bowel movement directly. Unless you have a diagnosed diseases that influence your digestive system, your diet might be the one to blame. High intake of dairy products, consuming meat too often, and not consuming enough fibre may be one of the most common causes of diet-related constipation.

2. You're not drinking enough water

Water also helps facilitate digestion. Lack of proper water intake may lead to dehydration and may slow down the digestion process. One must consume about 3 litres of water daily.

3. High alcohol consumption

Although everyone has a distinct way of metabolising alcohol, it can nonetheless lead to constipation. All forms of alcohol increase esophageal movement while lowering the lower esophageal sphincter's pressure. This implies that less pressure is needed to maintain stomach contents. Acid reflux may happen as a result.

4. You don't exercise regularly

Exercising is essential for the smooth functioning of our bodies as a whole. It is necessary to exercise daily or at least 5 times a week for 30 minutes. Exercising facilitates smooth bowel movement.

5. Diabetic

Diabetes is a hormonal issue, just like hypothyroidism. When you have diabetes, your body stops making enough insulin, which prevents your body from metabolising the sugar in your blood. Diabetes type 1 and type 2 are both characterised by elevated blood sugar levels, which can cause diabetic neuropathy or nerve damage. Constipation may result from harm to the nerves that govern the digestive system.

6. Hypothyroidism

Your metabolism can be significantly impacted if your thyroid, a small gland located close to the front of your neck, is unable to generate adequate hormones. Constipation is caused by a sluggish metabolism, which also slows down the entire digestive process.

7. Mood disorders

Your body enters "flight or fight" mode when you're nervous or agitated. Your sympathetic nervous system starts to function, which causes digestion to slow down. For a number of causes, depression can lead to constipation. People who are sad may spend the entire day in bed and engage in less exercise. They may also alter their eating habits, consume a lot of meals heavy in sugar or fat, or refrain from eating at all. Constipation is likely to result from such dietary and lifestyle modifications.

In conclusion, many factors influence constipation and other bowel issues. It is essential to understand the reasons so they can be altered and constipation can be prevented. You are encouraged to eat healthily and exercise regularly. If you still experience constipation, we advise you to see your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.