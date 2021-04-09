Do You Know How Much Sugar Content Dark Chocolate Has? How Much Can You Consume In A Day?

Dark chocolate can help you boost heart health

Highlights Dark chocolate can help you beat sugar cravings

Choose dark chocolates with less sugar content

Do not over-indulge in dark chocolate

Chocolate is almost everyone's favourite. Made from cocoa, chocolate has a pleasant taste that is enjoyed by many. But those trying to lose weight are often worried about the calories and sugar present in chocolate. Therefore, many resort to dark chocolate. Are dark chocolates really healthy? Can you eat dark chocolate daily? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra can give you answers to all the questions related to dark chocolate. In one of her recent posts on Instagram she shares the truth about dark chocolate and how much you should be consuming. Read here to know all the details.

Dark chocolates: How much you should consume?

Choosing dark chocolate is one of the healthy swaps that you can make. Dark chocolate is rich in iron, magnesium, zinc and may other minerals. It is also loaded with antioxidants that can help boost heart health. According to studies, it can also improve you blood flow and regulate blood pressure.

Batra says, "Many eat dark chocolate as a healthy alternate to beat sugar cravings. But next time if you are indulging in dark chocolate make sure that you read the labels carefully. Some dark chocolates are very high in sugar."

Dark chocolates can help you beat sugar cravings

Checking the labels can help you know what exactly you dark chocolate contains. Avoid choosing options that are loaded with sugar as they can add unnecessary calories to your diet.

"Of course dark chocolate is healthy as it contains polyphenols and flavonoids that can help in increasing insulin sensitivity, enhance your mood and satisfy your sugar and hunger cravings," she adds.

Know the exact amount of dark chocolate you should be consuming

"Don't over indulge, the quantity should be limited to two cubes a day. Otherwise it can add up to too much sugar and fat to your diet. Too much consumption of dark chocolate I can give you acidity and also load up your diet with caffeine," tells the nutritionist.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.