Diabetes & Diet: Best & Worst Drinks To Have If You Have High Blood Sugar Levels

Certain drinks can significantly impact people with diabetes, either positively or negatively. Drinks high in sugar can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, leading to poor glycemic control and increased insulin resistance. These spikes can contribute to complications associated with diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease and nerve damage. Conversely, some drinks can help manage blood sugar levels by promoting hydration, providing antioxidants, and improving insulin sensitivity. Therefore, selecting the right beverages is crucial for maintaining stable blood sugar levels and overall health in people with diabetes. Keep reading as we share a list of drinks you should and shouldn't add to your diet if you have diabetes.

5 Best drinks for high blood sugar levels

1. Water

Water is the best drink for managing high blood sugar levels because it helps maintain hydration without adding calories or sugar. Proper hydration aids in kidney function, which is essential for flushing out excess glucose through urine.

2. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, which have been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels. It can improve insulin sensitivity and lower fasting blood sugar levels.

3. Herbal tea

Herbal teas such as chamomile, ginger, and peppermint can help manage blood sugar levels. They are naturally caffeine-free and contain various compounds that can reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity.

4. Vegetable juice

Fresh vegetable juices, particularly those made from leafy greens, cucumbers, and celery, are low in sugar and high in fibre and essential nutrients. These juices can help stabilise blood sugar levels, provide necessary vitamins and minerals, and improve overall health.

5. Apple cider vinegar drink

Diluted apple cider vinegar (ACV) in water can help lower blood sugar levels. ACV has acetic acid, which can slow down the conversion of complex carbohydrates into sugar in the bloodstream. This results in a more gradual increase in blood sugar levels.

5 Worst drinks for high blood sugar levels

1. Sugary sodas

Sugary sodas cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, which can lead to insulin resistance over time. Regular consumption of sugary sodas can contribute to weight gain, increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, and negatively impact overall health.

2. Energy drinks

Energy drinks often contain high amounts of sugar and caffeine. The sugar content can cause significant blood sugar spikes, while the caffeine can lead to increased insulin resistance.

3. Fruit juices

Even though fruit juices are perceived as healthy, they are often high in natural sugars and lack the fibre found in whole fruits. Consuming fruit juices can also contribute to caloric intake and weight gain, which can worsen insulin resistance and overall blood sugar management.

4. Alcoholic beverages

Alcohol can also interfere with liver function, which plays a crucial role in glucose regulation. Regular alcohol consumption can lead to unpredictable blood sugar levels and exacerbate diabetes-related complications.

5. Sweetened coffee drinks

Coffee drinks that contain added sugars, syrups, and whipped cream can significantly increase blood sugar levels. These drinks often contain hidden sugars and high-calorie counts, contributing to weight gain and insulin resistance.

By choosing the right drinks and avoiding those that can spike blood sugar levels, individuals with high blood sugar can better manage their condition and improve their overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.