Diabetes Diet: 5 Cooling Drinks That Can Help Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels This Summer

Drinking adequate amount of water can help maintain blood sugar levels

You might have come across several lists of foods that can help you control blood sugar levels. But what about drinks? If you are a diabetic, doctors and healthcare experts might have advised you to refrain from calorie or sweetener-loaded drinks. However, as the summer season is approaching, it can become difficult to stay away from those refreshing drinks. Most of these ready-to-drink drinks are loaded with added sugar and unhealthy components which can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Therefore, to beat the heat, it is essential to choose the right alternates for diabetics. In this article, let's discuss some of these options.

Cooling drinks for diabetes

1. Water

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels lead to dehydration. Drinking enough water helps get rid of excess glucose through urine and control blood sugar levels. Therefore, for maximum hydration drink plenty of water as it won't affect your blood sugar levels.

2. Lemonade without sugar

Lemonade is one of the summer essentials. If you are a diabetic, simply combine a few simple ingredients excluding sugar and enjoy. Lemons are also diabetic-friendly and do not

3. Vegetable juice

Fruit juices can be loaded with a high amount of natural sugar. Therefore, go for vegetable juice. You can combine vegetables of your choice and make your own blend. Avoid adding salt or sugar to your juice.

Also, if you are adding some amount of fruit to enhance the taste, be mindful of the quantity.

4. Coconut water

Coconut water is hydrating, refreshing as well as nutritious. It has a low glycemic index and very less natural sugar content. Coconut water also contains nutrients which assist in controlling blood sugar levels. It can be concluded that people with diabetes can drink coconut water but can consult an expert to understand the right quantity that can be safely added to their diet.

5. Buttermilk

This desi Indian super drink can offer several health benefits. It is a great probiotic which boosts gut health. Drinking buttermilk can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It is also an ideal drink for diabetics as it has a low glycemic index, low-fat content and fewer calories.

Diabetes should avoid energy drinks, fruit juices, sodas, alcoholic beverages and other packed drinks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.