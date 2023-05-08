Diabetes: Adding Papaya To Your Diet Can Help Manage Blood Sugar; Here's How To Consume It

The fibre in papaya helps to regulate blood sugar levels

There is a close link between diabetes and diet. Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by high blood sugar levels due to an inability of the body to produce or use insulin effectively. Insulin is a hormone that helps carry glucose from the blood to the cells where it is used as energy. Several factors, including genetics, lifestyle, and diet, can lead to the development of diabetes.

Diet plays a crucial role in the prevention and management of diabetes. A healthy, balanced diet that is rich in fibre, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables can help regulate blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes.

These foods are digested slowly, providing a steady release of glucose into the bloodstream and preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar. In contrast, foods that are high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels and worsen diabetes symptoms.

Additionally, managing portion sizes and meal timing can also be beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Eating smaller, frequent meals throughout the day can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent overeating. It is also important to limit snacking and avoid eating high-calorie foods late at night.

One such food nutritious for diabetics is papaya. Papaya is a fruit that is low in calories but high in vitamins and fibre, making it a healthy addition to any diet. It is also a great source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can benefit diabetes patients in multiple ways.

How does papaya benefit diabetics?

Papaya is low on the glycemic index (GI) scale, meaning it does not significantly raise blood sugar levels. It has a GI of 60, which is well within the safe range for diabetes patients. Papaya contains enzymes called papain and chymopapain, which can help to break down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats into easily digestible forms, preventing blood sugar spikes. The fibre in papaya helps to regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. It also promotes bowel health and prevents constipation, which is important for diabetes patients. Papaya is rich in vitamins C and A, which are powerful antioxidants that can help to reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes, such as heart diseases, vision problems, and kidney damage.

What is the best way to consume papaya?

The best way to consume papaya for diabetes patients is in its natural form, either as a snack or a salad. It is best to avoid papaya juice or smoothies, as they may contain added sugar, which can raise blood sugar levels.

You can integrate papaya into your diet by adding it to your breakfast smoothie, or by slicing it up as a mid-morning snack. Remember to eat papaya in moderation, as too much of any fruit can lead to high blood sugar levels.

In conclusion, a healthy diet plays a crucial role in preventing and managing diabetes. By choosing the right foods and managing portion sizes, individuals with diabetes can better regulate their blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of further complications associated with the disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.