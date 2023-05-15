Diabetes: 7 Foods Pregnant Women Should Consume To Reduce Risk Of Gestational Diabetes

Women should take preventive steps against gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy, usually in the second or third trimester. This condition is caused by hormonal changes that occur in the body during pregnancy that can affect how insulin is produced and used. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels, and when there is a problem with insulin production or use, it can lead to high blood sugar levels.

Women who have gestational diabetes are at risk of developing complications during pregnancy and delivery such as Preeclampsia. It is a condition that causes high blood pressure and damage to organs such as kidneys and liver. Gestational diabetes might even increase risk of preterm labour. Preterm labor is when a woman goes into labor before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Gestational diabetes can also lead to the baby being born overweight. Which can further lead to delivery complications such as shoulder dystocia (when the baby's shoulder gets stuck during delivery) or a cesarean delivery.

It may even increase risk of low blood sugar in the baby after birth which can cause seizures or other problems. After giving birth, women who have had gestational diabetes are also at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. hence, it is essential to take correct measures to prevent it altogether.

By taking these steps, women can reduce their risk of developing gestational diabetes and the associated complications. A healthy pregnancy not only ensures the health of the mother and baby during pregnancy and delivery but also sets the stage for a healthy start in life for the newborn. Continue reading as we share some diet tips to lower risk of gestational diabetes.

Foods to eat to reduce risk of gestational diabetes:

1. Non-starchy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables and other non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers are high in fibre and essential vitamins and minerals. They are also low in calories and can help keep blood sugar levels stable.

2. Whole grains

Switching from refined grains to whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of gestational diabetes. Whole grains also provide a steady source of energy and fibre.

3. Protein-rich foods

Eating protein-rich foods can help maintain stable blood sugar levels in pregnant women. Good protein sources include lean meats, fish, poultry, eggs, beans, and legumes.

4. Low-fat dairy products

Low-fat dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are a good source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. They can help improve insulin sensitivity and keep blood sugar levels in check.

5. Fruits

Fruits contain natural sugars, but they are also high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Pregnant women should choose fresh fruits over fruit juices or processed fruit snacks since they often contain added sugars.

6. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are high in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, and are a good snack option for pregnant women. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are some good options to include in the diet.

7. Healthy fats

Healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, nuts, and seeds can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of gestational diabetes. They also help keep pregnant women feeling full and satisfied.

It is important for women to take preventive steps against gestational diabetes. Women who are at high risk of gestational diabetes, such as those with a family history of diabetes, should also talk to their healthcare provider about regular blood sugar testing during pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.