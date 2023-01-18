Diabetes Diet: 6 Winter Foods That Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: Certain foods can help you manage your blood sugar levels in winter

The prevalence of diabetes has grown globally. Diabetes is a condition that occurs when the body either develops insulin resistance or a lack in the production of insulin. As a result, cells absorb less blood glucose for use in the metabolism.

Diabetes can lead to health problems like heart disease, renal disease, neuropathy, leg amputation, loss of vision, etc. if untreated. Therefore, adequate management and care must be crucial when dealing with diabetes.

The weather can also have an effect on blood sugar levels or diabetes. The seasons of summer and winter do affect blood glucose levels. Let's examine the ideal winter diet that could aid in the control of diabetes. Read on as we share the best winter foods for managing diabetes.

6 winter foods that can help control blood sugar levels:

1. Oranges

Citrus fruits like oranges are a great source of potassium, fibre, and vitamin C. Since it has a low glycemic index, it does not quickly increase blood sugar levels after eating. For diabetic individuals, vitamin C is extremely important since it lowers blood glucose levels. According to studies, type-2 diabetic people who consume 1000 mg of vitamin C daily have lower blood sugar levels. Additionally a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C aids in the recovery of damaged cells. Type 2 diabetes-related health issues are lessened by this healing.

2. Sweet potatoes

Everyone likes the comforting taste of mashed potatoes. Since they are high in carbohydrates, potatoes will swiftly raise one's blood sugar. The sweet potato packs the strongest nutritional punch when deciding which type of potato to mash, and it has a slightly lower glycemic index. In comparison to white potatoes, blood sugar may rise with sweet potatoes a little more gradually. Furthermore, you don't need to add butter or sour cream because they have more taste than white potatoes. To enhance flavour, try mashing them with a little olive oil.

3. Carrots

The greatest carrots for a diabetic diet are winter pleasure varieties. Cooking carrots is another option besides eating them raw. Since they have a sweet flavour, everyone enjoys them. Since carrots have a low glycaemic index, they are the ideal food for diabetics. These contain a lot of vitamin C, which helps to strengthen immunity. In general, beta-carotene and vitamin A can be found in carrots. Both contribute to enhancing visual acuity and lowering the dangers of retinopathy, a diabetic consequence.

4. Cinnamon

Natural spice and potent antioxidant, cinnamon. It has potent anti-inflammatory properties and boosts immunity in this way. Cinnamon has been shown in numerous studies to lower cholesterol levels, which lowers the risk of heart disease. Regular cinnamon consumption improves insulin sensitivity, which lowers blood sugar levels. It mimics the effects of insulin and enhances the uptake of glucose by cells, reducing blood sugar levels as a result.

5. Cruciferous vegetables

In the winter, cruciferous vegetables are widely accessible. These include broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage. These vegetables are very low in starch and good for controlling weight. These contain a lot of vitamin C, which helps to strengthen immunity. These vegetables have a fibre content of almost 7%. Fiber slows down digestion and makes people feel less hungry. Additionally, fibre reduces blood sugar peaks. Broccoli contains an ingredient called sulforaphane. It aids in lowering blood sugar levels. These veggies include vitamin K, which helps to control blood clotting and lowers the risk of heart valve blockages throughout the winter.

6. Apple

Apples are your finest wintertime source of carbohydrates, fibre, and vitamins. 77 calories can be found in one apple. Due to its low 36 glycemic index, it is the best fruit for diabetics. Antioxidant polyphenols can be found in apples. Polyphenols improve the body's metabolic balance, aid in the production of insulin, and slow down the body's cells' absorption of blood sugar. Because apples contain the antioxidant anthocyanin, they also lower the risks of developing type 2 diabetes and its complications.

Add these nutritious and delicious winter foods to your daily diet to ensure your blood sugar levels stay in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.