Dermatologist Busts The Myth Of Natural Sugars Being Good For Skin

For anyone on a clean diet, sugar is often the first thing to go. Whether it is for weight loss, a toned body, or glowing skin, sugar has a bad reputation. Many people swap refined sugar for "healthier" alternatives like jaggery or honey, thinking it is a better option. But is it really? Celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad says otherwise. Speaking on The Fitcru Show podcast, she has emphasized that if clear skin is your goal, all types of sugar — even the natural ones — should be avoided.

Speaking about how sugar can cause harm to skin, Dr Jaishree Sharad mentions, “We emphasise on the fact that when we say sugar, we say no organic jaggery, honey and coconut sugar. All sugars will, at the end of the day, increase your insulin-like growth factor 1. It will increase the process of inflammation. However healthy or organic it may be, it will still behave like sugar. It will increase your insulin levels. You will be more prone to acne if you have acne-prone skin. Your rosacea will increase if you have rosacea. Your process of ageing will be much more rapid because there is something called glycation that happens.”

The dermatologist also talks about how one should limit the use of sugar rather than cheating themselves by having so-called “healthier” alternatives.

Dr Jaishree Sharad says, “And then, there is something called advanced glycation end products, which will accumulate in the body. When there is an accumulation of that, again, the process of degradation of collagen and elastin is very rapid. So, your skin begins to sag, and the firmness goes away. You get more lines and wrinkles. Therefore, we say, please avoid having sugar as much as possible, but don't cheat yourself by saying that you are having healthy sugars. Have it in moderation or maybe really less, but they are still sugars at the end of the day.”

The clip has been shared on Instagram with the caption, “How sugar affects your skin? Excited to feature Dr. Jaishree Sharad, India's leading celebrity cosmetic dermatologist with 24+ years of experience! Known for working with Bollywood's A-listers, she's a skincare expert specializing in anti-ageing, acne, scars, fillers, Botox, lasers, and more. A TED speaker and bestselling author”

So, if you want to have clear and healthy skin, stay away from sugar and stick to a clean diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.