Delhi Reports 'Isolated' Case Of Japanese Encephalitis: Key Facts And Prevention Tips

A 72-year-old man from Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, was reported to have had an isolated case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) in Delhi; however, officials have established that there is no outbreak in the city, stressing that the majority of JE cases recorded in Delhi come from neighbouring states. Officials advise residents not to worry and have put in place public health precautions by national recommendations. On November 3, 2024, the 72-year-old man was admitted to AIIMS. During his hospital stay on November 6, 2024, the patient, a diabetic with a history of chronic illnesses and coronary artery disease, tested positive for JE using IgM ELISA. After being cared for, he was released on November 15. Keep reading as we expand more on what this infection is.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a viral infection caused by the Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV), which mainly affects the brain. It is a disease that is mosquito-borne and most common in rural and agricultural areas of Asia and the Western Pacific. While most infections are asymptomatic or mild, severe cases may lead to brain inflammation, neurological damage, or even death.

Signs

Most people infected with JEV do not show symptoms. However, in severe cases, symptoms include:

Early symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Fatigue or weakness

Severe Symptoms:

Neck stiffness

Seizures

Disorientation

Coma

Paralysis or movement disorders

Long-term complications:

Cognitive impairment

Behavioural issues

Neurological deficits such as speech or motor disorders

Prevention tips

Here are 10 prevention tips to reduce your risk of Japanese Encephalitis (JE):

1. Get vaccinated

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent JE, especially for the people living in endemic areas. Vaccines such as JE-VC (Imojev or IXIARO) can provide long-term protection.

2. Use mosquito repellent

Always apply repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and clothing to reduce chance of a mosquito bite. Make sure to reapply repellents as directed, especially after sweating or washing.

3. Wear protective clothing

Go for long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and closed shoes to help minimise skin exposure. Use light-coloured clothing to deter mosquitoes from biting.

4. Sleep under mosquito nets

Use insecticide-treated nets while sleeping. This is particularly encouraged in areas with high mosquito activity. Ensure the net being used is free of holes and tucked properly.

5. Avoid peak mosquito activity

Stay indoors during peak mosquito activity times, which are typically at dawn and dusk. If you are outdoors, ensure a proper use of repellents and protective clothing.

6. Install mosquito screens

Fit your windows and doors with fine mesh screens to stop mosquitoes from entering inside. Repair any damaged screens without any delay.

7. Use mosquito coils and vaporisers

Burn mosquito coils or use electric vaporisers when indoors to keep mosquitoes away. Although, ensure proper ventilation when using such products.

8. Reduce mosquito breeding grounds

Completely eliminate standing water in your surroundings, such as stagnant pools, buckets, pots, uncovered water tanks, or containers. Promote a community-wide effort to treat and clear water sources.

9. Stay in air-conditioned or screened rooms

Choose accommodations with air conditioning or screened windows to reduce your mosquito exposure during travel.

10. Educate yourself and others

Raise awareness about JE and its transmission in your community or/and workplace. Share information on effective prevention strategies, especially in high-risk areas.

Japanese Encephalitis is a serious but preventable disease caused by mosquito-borne JEV. Prevention primarily involves vaccination and reducing exposure to mosquito bites. Early diagnosis and supportive care are extremely crucial for severe cases to prevent long-term complications and keep you safe.

