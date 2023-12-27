Delhi Reports First Case Of JN.1Covid Sub-Variant: Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For

The JN.1 variant can contribute to minor gastrointestinal problems

Delhi has reported the first case of JN.1 Covid sub-variant, confirmed Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

"Out of the 3 samples sent for Genome Sequencing, one is JN.1 and the other two are Omicron," Mr Bhardwaj told ANI. According to the Health Ministry Data, a total of 109 JN.1 cases have been reported in the country as of December 26.

The World Health Organisation has classified the JN.1 variant as a 'variant of interest.' It is a descendant of the BA.2.86 variant (an Omicron sub-variant). WHO has also mentioned that the global public health risk posed by JN.1 is low.

What are the signs and symptoms of the JN.1 variant?

The symptoms are usually mild and may improve within four to five days. Here are some of these:

Runny nose

Fever

Muscle aches

Headaches

Brain fog

Fatigue and Exhaustion

Minor gastrointestinal problems like upset stomach, mild diarrhea and vomiting

In some cases, the new variant may also present with a loss of appetite and persistent nausea.

"The new variants are so far mild; they are from the family of the Omicron virus. So, the cases are not too much to be worried about; there is no panic as such but yes, it is a sign that it has come back again. It may flourish because it is more infectious than the normal Covid virus so we have to start taking precautions. Precaution and prevention are better than cures. Take precautions so that doesn't spread for them," Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Vice Chairman of the Department of Chest Medicine, Gangaram Hospital told ANI.

He also mentioned that an increase in cases of respiratory illness in OPD has been noticed due to weather changes, viral illness and an increase in pollution in the national capital.

