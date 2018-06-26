Deadlifts For Strength Training: 5 Rules To Watch Out For

Katrina Kaif doing deadlifts for strength training in the gym

Highlights Deadlifts are one of the most effective weight training exercises Lowering the bar with appropriate technique is important for deadlifts Your back must always be kept straight while doing deadlifts

Deadlifts are one of the three powerlifting exercises along with squats and bench press







Also read: Know All About Powerlifting, Katrina's Latest Workout Fad​

In this article, we talk about some golden rules which must be followed while doing deadlifts for strength training:

Deadlifts are considered to be one of the most effective weight training exercises. Deadlift is a weight training exercise in which a loaded barbell or a bar is lifted from the ground to the level of the hips , and then lowered to the ground again. Time and again, we have seen many Bollywood celebrities including deadlifts in their fitness regimes. This includes the likes of Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt amongst many others. Deadlifts are one of the three powerlifting exercises along with squats and bench press.

1. Lower the bar appropriately

Yes, there is much more to deadlifts for strength training than simply lifting weight from the floor. Lowering the bar with the appropriate technique is as important as lifting it. The bar needs to be lowered in the same vertical path which was followed while picking it up. Make sure your back is neutral or in extension while both lifting and lowering the bar while doing deadlifts.

2. Chose the right weight

In one of our previous articles, we talk about celebrity health expert Rujuta Diwekar and her stance about weight training. She says that one needs to be well prepared before going ahead with a strength training workout. You need to work on your stamina before you begin with lifting heavy weights in the first session. Apart from stamina, lifting too heavy weights can result in injury and increase chances of early dropouts.

Also read: Weight lifting lowers diabetes risk in adolescents



Moreover, some people think that lifting heavy weights is a matter of pride. It is undoubtedly, but only after you train your body appropriately for it. In the beginning, you need to pick the weight which enables to maintain a neutral spine while doing deadlifts for strength training. Progression comes slowly and gradually. A person is able to lift massive deadlifts only after doing them regularly for a year or two. You need to do them with the perfect form and train your glues ad lower back to lift heavy weights.







In the beginning, you need to pick the weight which enables to maintain a neutral spine while doing deadlifts

3. Control your hips, resist from lifting too early

You might lift too early in case you are lifting extremely heavy weights. While doing deadlifts for strength training, your entire body should work as a unit. Your quadriceps, hamstrings and butt, should all move as a unit. Misalignment of any of these can lead to injury or make the exercise ineffective. Make sure you control your hips and resist from lifting too early. When you lift your hips up too early, it will involve less of your quadriceps in the movement.



Also read: Leg Exercises: Top Health Benefits Of Leg Exercises You Never Knew

Keep the bar close to your shins

While doing deadlifts for strength training, the bar should be kept close to your shins (the front of the leg below the knee). Instead of hinging, many people do deadlifts by squatting. When you squat, your shins tend to move forward. However, while doing deadlifts, the bar needs to move directly over mid-foot in a straight, vertical line. The farther the bar stays from shins and mid-foot, the more prone you are to lumbar flexion and eventually, even a slip disc.



Also read: Squats: 7 Different Types Of Squats And Their Health Benefits

Avoid bending your back and keep it neutral

While doing deadlifts, you can round only to a certain degree. But in case you perform deadlift with a completely round back, you may be prone to lifelong injuries. Your back must always be kept straight, in a neutral extension while doing deadlifts. In case this seems difficult, begin with a few rack-pulls and do deadlifts from plates. Train your body properly before going ahead with deadlifts.





Your back must always be kept straight, in a neutral extension while doing deadlifts

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.