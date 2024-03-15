Daily Exercise Can Reduce Risk Of Stroke; Here's How

Exercise has been shown to improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline

A stroke, also known as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. This can happen either due to a blockage in an artery (ischemic stroke) or the rupture of a blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke).

Without prompt treatment, brain cells begin to die within minutes, leading to potentially severe consequences such as permanent disability or death. Regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of stroke in various ways, primarily by improving cardiovascular health and reducing risk factors associated with stroke. Read on as we discuss how exactly can exercise reduce stroke risk.

Here's how exercising regularly can reduce the risk of stroke:

1. Improving blood pressure

Exercise helps to lower blood pressure, a significant risk factor for stroke. By strengthening the heart and improving blood circulation, exercise contributes to maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

2. Enhancing cardiovascular health

Regular physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, improves its efficiency, and enhances overall cardiovascular health. This reduces the likelihood of conditions such as atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), which can lead to stroke.

3. Lowering cholesterol levels

Exercise can raise levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, which is beneficial while lowering levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is harmful. This helps to maintain healthy cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of plaque buildup in the arteries.

4. Managing weight

Regular exercise helps to control weight by burning calories and promoting the development of lean muscle mass. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for reducing the risk of stroke, as obesity is a significant risk factor.

5. Reducing blood sugar levels

Exercise helps to regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. This is important because high blood sugar levels increase the risk of diabetes, which in turn is a risk factor for stroke.

6. Preventing blood clots

Physical activity reduces the risk of blood clots by promoting healthy blood flow and preventing the formation of clots in the arteries and veins. Blood clots can block blood flow to the brain, leading to ischemic stroke.

7. Improving mood and mental health

Regular exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood elevators, and reduces stress, anxiety, and depression. Mental health is closely linked to physical health, and maintaining a positive outlook can contribute to overall well-being and lower the risk of stroke.

8. Enhancing cognitive function

Exercise has been shown to improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. By keeping the brain healthy and active, exercise may help to reduce the risk of stroke and its associated complications.

9. Strengthening arteries and blood vessels

Exercise promotes the dilation of blood vessels and strengthens their walls, improving their ability to withstand fluctuations in blood pressure and reducing the risk of vessel damage or rupture, which can lead to stroke.

Incorporating regular physical activity into daily life is therefore essential for stroke prevention and maintaining optimal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.