Cumin, Coriander And Fennel Tea: Know The Many Benefits Of This Amazing Combination

Cumin, coriander and fennel seed tea can help boost immunity

Indian spices are loaded with medicinal properties. There are a variety of options that you can add to your diet. They add strong flavour, aroma and colour to your food. You might have come across the benefits of combining turmeric and black pepper several times. But there is one more powerful combination of spices that can provide you with several health benefits. And these spices are cumin, coriander and fennel. You might have used cumin, coriander and fennels several times separately while preparing several dishes. Combining these three can offer you several additional benefits. All you need to do is prepare a tea with these spices. Let's take a look at some of the health benefits of this tea.

Health benefits of cumin, coriander and fennel tea

Also known as the CCF tea, the cumin, coriander and fennel tea can offer you the following benefits:

It can help boost gut health

It can help you achieve glowing skin and keep skin-related issues at bay

This tea can also help in eliminating bloating, nausea and other common digestive issues

Women can also drink this tea to get relief from menstrual cramps

It helps detoxify your body

These three ingredients also help boost immunity

How to prepare this tea

Take half tablespoon of cumin, coriander and fennel each. Boil all the ingredients in 2 cups of water and reduce it to half. Once done, strain and enjoy.

You can start your day with this tea or drink it around evening.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.