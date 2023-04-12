Cucumber, Yogurt & Other Foods That Will Help You Stay Cool Through Summer

Watermelon is a refreshing and juicy fruit that is perfect for summers

Summer can be a challenging time for many of us, especially when it comes to keeping ourselves cool and refreshed. With hot and humid weather, it is essential to consume foods that keep us hydrated and fresh throughout the day.

Certain foods can help regulate our body temperature and keep us cool during the scorching summer heat. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the foods that can help us stay cool this summer, such as cucumber, yogurt, and mint.

Foods to help you stay cool in summers:

1. Cucumber

Cucumbers are one of the most popular cooling foods during summers. It is a natural coolant that can help you beat the summer heat. Cucumbers contain high water content, which makes them a perfect snack during hot summer days. You can easily add cucumber slices to your salad or eating them as a mid-day snack. Cucumbers are also low in calories and high in fibre, making them a healthy and refreshing option for those trying to lose weight.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and probiotics that promote gut health. It is also rich in calcium and other essential nutrients that help keep your bones healthy. Yogurt has a natural cooling effect on the body that helps to lower body temperature on a hot summer day. It is also a versatile ingredient that you can add to smoothies, parfaits, or even frozen yogurt.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon is a refreshing and juicy fruit that is perfect for summers. It has a high water content, making it a great hydrating option for those who get dehydrated quickly. Watermelon is also rich in vitamins A and C, which boost the immune system and protect the skin from harmful UV rays. You can enjoy watermelon as a chilled beverage or snack.

4. Mint

Mint is an excellent cooling herb that can help ease the digestive system and reduce inflammation. You can add fresh mint leaves to your salads or steep them in your tea for some extra cooling. Adding mint to your lemonade or water can also add a refreshing flavour to your drinks.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water is an excellent source of hydration and electrolytes that help replenish lost fluids and minerals in the body. It is low in calories and high in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Coconut water is also rich in magnesium, which helps reduce stress and promote relaxation.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from sun damage. They are also rich in vitamins A and C, which promote healthy skin and reduce inflammation. Tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that you can add to salads, sandwiches, or soups.

7. Lemons

Lemons are a rich source of vitamin C that helps boost the immune system and protect the skin from sun damage. They are also great for hydration and can help alkalise the body, reducing the risk of diseases. You can add lemon to your water, tea, or salad dressing for some extra flavour and cooling.

While these foods can help you stay cool, it is essential to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.