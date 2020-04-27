COVID-19 Prevention: How Should You Wash Fruits And Vegetables In The Time Of Coronavirus?

COVID-19: Make sure that you discard the container of groceries in a closed dustbin

From daily essentials to fruits and vegetables, it is essential to sanitize all items that you buy from the market. Dr P. Raghu Ram, President of The Association of Surgeons of India says that anything that you bring from outside has to be considered to be potentially infected. So when you come back from the market, first wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and then wash the groceries.

COVID-19 prevention: How to wash fruits and vegetables?

The World Health Organization, in one of its recent post on Instagram, shares tips to wash fruit and vegetables in the time of COVID-19. "Wash them the same way you would in any other circumstance," WHO writes in the post.

Before handling them, wash your hands with soap and water. Then, wash fruit and vegetables thoroughly with clean water, especially if you eat them raw, it suggests.

When you are out for grocery shopping, keep at least 1-metre distance from others and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose. If possible, sanitise handles of shopping trolleys or baskets before shopping, WHO writes in another post.

Once you are home, wash your hands thoroughly. You need to do this also after handling and storing purchased products.

Wash your hands after coming back from grocery shopping

Dr Ram gives the following additional tips for handling groceries in the times of COVID-19:

1. Wash your hands after cooking or after you do the dishes.

2. Make sure that you discard the container of groceries in a closed dustbin. This should be done after washing your hands. After having discarded the container, wash your hands again.

3. Wash your hands before and after cooking vegetables.

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, you should limit grocery shopping to once or twice a week. "Ensure only one member of the house, preferably the healthiest, goes out to buy essentials," she says.

Whenever stepping out, keep a santiser with you and use it after touching surfaces like shopping carts, handles or payment machines. Use disposable gloves if you have them. "Your biggest risk from groceries and coronavirus is the time that you spend in the grocery store around people, so keep your visits short and sorted," says Agarwal.

(Dr P. Raghu Ram is President of The Association of Surgeons of India)

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.