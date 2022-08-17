Covid-19: How Are Cases In India Currently, Should We Be Worried?

People are encouraged to wear masks when travelling or outdoors

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported a total of 8,813 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's active caseload to 1,11,252. The figures were updated at 8 am and showed that the death cases had increased to 5,27,098 after 29 more fatalities, including one fatality that Kerala reconciled.

Unlike what one may think, covid-19 is still persistent. Although the number of cases is much lower and very few are reported fatal as compared to earlier years, it is ideal to be cautious. In fact, as times have progressed, the variants of coronavirus have also extensively increased. However, the symptoms persist to be similar.

If you experience any of the more severe symptoms, you must contact a doctor or visit a hospital immediately. As listed above, there is a variety of symptoms that may be indications of coronavirus. However, these symptoms may also be similar to that of other milk virals, seasonal colds, etc. Hence, the best way to be safe is to take the right preventive measures.

Here are the most important preventive measures you can take to avoid contracting covid-19:

As soon as it's your turn, get vaccinated, and obey local vaccination recommendations.

Keep physical distance from people at least one metre, even if they don't seem to be ill. Avoid being in close quarters and in crowds.

When physical separation is not feasible and in places with inadequate ventilation, wear a mask that is correctly fitting.

Use soap and water or an alcohol-based hand massage to routinely wash your hands.

When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a bent elbow. Throw away used tissues right away, and routinely wash your hands.

If you have symptoms or get a COVID-19 positive test result, isolate yourself until you get better.

Ensure that your mask covers your mouth, chin, and nose.

Before putting on your mask, after taking it off, and every time you handle it, wash your hands.

When you're done using your mask, keep it in a fresh plastic bag, and every day, either wash your fabric mask if it's made of fabric or throw your medical mask in the garbage if it's made of plastic.

Don't wear valved masks.

Many lifestyle changes and habits can make one less receptive to diseases such as covid-19. Some of these habits are:

Eating nutritious food as it strengthens our overall health and makes us less prone to contracting coronavirus and other diseases.

Eat immunity-boosting foods as they strengthen our immunity and reduce the chances of transmission.

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption as it affects the health of various vital organs that may be attacked by the coronavirus. Alcohol also reduces our immunity

Quit smoking as similar to alcohol, it affects and lowers the good health of vital organs. It also affects our immunity.

Workout regularly as it also strengthens our health and improves the health of our vital organs that may be attacked by covid-19.

In conclusion, prevention is better than cure. Although the chances of contracting coronavirus have lowered, it is ideal to follow preventive measures and follow a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.