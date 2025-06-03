Covid-19 In India: 4,026 Active Cases, 5 Deaths; What We Know So Far

India's active Covid-19 cases have climbed to 4,026, according to the Health Ministry's Covid-19 dashboard. According to official data, 65 fresh cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 5 covid-related deaths have also been reported in the country till now.

The top 5 most affected states during the current resurgence of Covid-19 are Kerala (1,416), Maharashtra (494), Gujarat (397), Delhi (393), and West Bengal (372).

As we observe the current resurgence of Covid-19 in India, with fresh cases being reported daily, it is essential to remain vigilant and informed.

The new, highly contagious COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1, along with LF.7, has been circulating rapidly in India and many other Asian countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also confirmed that NB.1.8.1 has triggered a sharp rise in hospitalisations across China.

The NB.1.8.1 strain has also been detected in the US. Health experts in the US have emphasised that NB.1.8.1 does not appear to cause severe illness. However, experts are raising concerns about the variant's rapid spread in China and parts of Asia, where it has already become the dominant strain.

Should you be worried?

"There's no need to panic, but exercising caution is essential. A couple of deaths have been reported, so can't take it lightly," said Dr. Sharad Joshi, Director & HOD, Pulmonology and Paediatric Pulmonology, Max Healthcare.

"While the symptoms are typically mild to moderate, it remains highly contagious. Therefore, practice good respiratory hygiene to control the spread," the expert emphasised.

About NB.1.8.1 and its symptoms

NB.1.8.1 is a descendant of the JN.1 variant which belongs to the omicron family.

Like other omicron sub-variants, NB.1.8.1 causes mild illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, body aches, fatigue, and runny nose.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.