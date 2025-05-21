Covid-19 Cases In India: No Need To Panic, Says Expert; Do Not Ignore These Symptoms Of JN.1

A fresh wave of Covid-19 is sweeping across Asia, with Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand witnessing a rise in infections. India has also reported 257 active covid cases. Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have recorded an uptick in active cases over the past few weeks.

The driver behind the surge of Covid-19 cases in Asia is reportedly the JN.1 variant and its descendants, particularly LF.7 and NB.1.8, which are a subvariant of the Omicron lineage.

"Currently, we are seeing an increase in cases attributed to JN.1, which is a subvariant of Omicron. While the symptoms tend to be mild, including fever, cold, cough, and loss of smell or taste, it remains highly contagious," said Dr. Sharad Joshi, Director & HOD, Pulmonology and Paediatric Pulmonology, Max Healthcare

JN.1 variant: What we know so far

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was first detected in the US in September 2023. It is a descendant of the BA.2.86 variant (an Omicron sub-variant). The World Health Organisation has classified the JN.1 strain as a "variant of interest" and not a "variant of concern" yet.

What are the symptoms of JN.1 strain?

Fever, sore throat, runny nose, headaches, and muscle weakness are some common symptoms of this variant. However, unlike other variants, JN.1 can also cause gastrointestinal problems. Diarrhea, loss of appetite, persistent nausea, and extreme fatigue are a few unique symptoms of JN.1.

Should you be worried?

"There's no need to panic, but exercising caution is essential. It may be wise to avoid non-essential travel, large gatherings, and outings for the time being. A couple of deaths have been reported, so can't take it lightly. It is important to practice caution," Dr Joshi added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.