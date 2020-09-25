Coronavirus: How To Use A Fabric Face Mask- 10 Points To Note

Coronavirus: The fabric face mask must have at least three layers of fabric

Coronavirus: Fabric face masks are supposed to be worn by people who have no symptoms that are related to COVID-19. This includes dry cough, breathlessness, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell to name a few. These masks also need to be worn if you are in a place where COVID-19 outbreak is widespread, where physical distancing of at least one metre cannot be achieved. Social workers, cashiers, servers must all wear fabric face masks. If you are travelling in public transport or are in your workplace, a grocery store or any other crowded environment, then too wearing a face mask is important, mentions the World Health Organization.

Coronavirus: 10 tips about wearing face masks you must note

A fabric face mask is effective only when you use it in the right way. Following are the do's of wearing a fabric face mask, as shared by the WHO:

1. Clean your hands thoroughly before touching the mask. Wash them with soap and water for 20 seconds.

2. Inspect the mask for damage or see if its dirty. The mask should not be damp and properly washed before you wear it.

3. Identify the inner side and upper part of the mask. Do not wear the mask inside out or upside down.

4. The mask should cover your nose, mouth and chin properly. It should neither be too tight nor too loose. Adjust the mask to your face and do not leave gaps on the sides.

The mask should cover your nose, mouth and chin properly

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Clean your hands before wearing the mask and after you take it off.

6. Do not touch the outside surface of the mask. It has to be considered potentially contaminated once you have stepped out wearing it.

7. Remove the mask with the help of straps behind the ears.

8. After having removed the mask, wash it with warm water and soap or detergent, and put it aside to dry. Store your mask in a clean bag or container.

9. Do not share your fabric face mask.

10. Duly discard the mask if you feel its fabric has been worn off or if its quality has depreciated over time. A fabric face mask must ideally have three layers of fabric, to offer you protection from coronavirus.

Even though the lockdown has now eased, avoid stepping out of the house unless it is completely necessary. With the sharp rise in number of coronavirus cases in India almost every day, taking necessary precautions and not being complacent about its outbreak is crucial.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.