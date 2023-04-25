Coronavirus: Everything You Need To Know About The New Covid Variant Arcturus

Following prevention tips can lower your risk of catching covid

Covid-19 cases are dramatically increasing across the nation. The distribution of a novel Covid variant known as Arcturus is thought to be the cause of this spike in Covid-19 cases. Arcturus is an Omicron sub-variant also known as the XBB.1.16 strain, and it has been identified in 22 nations, including Singapore, Australia, the UK, and the US.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been keeping an eye on it since March 22. The item has been in use for a while. Although neither the severity of the disease nor the people have changed, these systems are still in place. It has a second mutation in the spike protein, which has been shown in laboratory experiments to improve pathogenicity and infectivity.

Even though the XBB.1.5 strain seems to be escaping immunity and spreading more quickly than earlier strains, according to the WHO, it does not appear to be causing more severe sickness. The danger from this variation is therefore low, according to WHO.

According to experts, the loss of taste and smell that were prominent during the spread of the Delta variety is now rare, while Covid users are more likely to have symptoms including fever, sore throat, runny nose, body soreness, diarrhoea, and exhaustion.

The symptoms of XBB 1.16 are not significantly different from those of earlier versions. Adults frequently have symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, body discomfort, myalgia, lethargy, and diarrhoea. Patients who experience a severe disease may experience symptoms related to respiratory distress, low oxygen saturation, and shortness of breath.

Concerns have been raised regarding its potential to circumvent immunity acquired from prior infections or vaccinations due to the fact that it appears to be resistant to antibodies from other Covid types. Hence, it may be necessary to focus more on prevention.

Prevention tips to reduce the risk of catching the Arcturus variant:

If you haven't already, get vaccinated. Keep a physical distance from people of at least one metre, even if they don't seem to be ill. Avoid being in close quarters and crowds. When physical separation is not possible and in places with poor ventilation, wear a mask that is properly fitting. Use soap and water or an alcohol-based handwash to routinely wash your hands. When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a bent elbow. Throw away used tissues right away, and routinely wash your hands. If you experience symptoms or get a COVID-19 positive test result, isolate yourself until you get better. Ensure that your mask covers your lips, chin, and nose. Before putting on your mask, after taking it off, and every time you contact it, wash your hands. When you're done wearing your mask, store it in a fresh plastic bag either wash your fabric mask if it's made of fabric or throw your medical mask in the trashcan if it's made of plastic.

Understanding the variant and its effects and signs can help you better prevent it. Follow these prevention tips to lower your risk of catching the Arcturus variant.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.