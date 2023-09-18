Constipation Remedies: Try These 3 Simple Yet Effective Tips For Quick Relief

A fibre-rich diet can help prevent constipation

Constipation is a common problem caused by the slow movement of stool in the digestive system. People suffering from constipation find it tough to have regular and comfortable bowel movements. Many factors contribute to this issue, such as not eating enough fibre, not drinking sufficient water, lack of physical activity, or certain medications. To address this problem, many people turn to medications or increase their water intake. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in one of her Instagram reels, offers a natural solution by sharing three food items that can effectively combat constipation. Her advice comes as a relief to those who regularly deal with this discomfort, providing them with a more natural and holistic approach to managing constipation.

3 simple remedies to fight constipation

1. Jaggery and ghee after lunch:

For a post-lunch digestive boost, combine equal portions of powdered jaggery and ghee. Jaggery is rich in iron, while ghee provides essential fats. This powerful duo promotes smoother digestion, enhances nutrient absorption, and aids in the efficient elimination of toxins from the body. Incorporating this simple ritual into your daily routine can work wonders for your digestive health.

2. Any melon for an evening snack:

Dehydration often contributes to constipation. Melons, with their high water content, are the perfect remedy. They not only hydrate your body but also provide essential nutrients and help restore your electrolyte balance. Enjoy a refreshing serving of melon as an evening snack around 3-4 PM. If melons aren't in season, a ripe banana is a suitable alternative to keep your hydration levels in check.

3. Sesame seeds at dinner:

Enhance your dinner with the inclusion of sesame seeds. These tiny powerhouses are packed with fibre, vitamin E, and essential fatty acids, all of which facilitate the digestive process. To incorporate them into your meal, simply add a teaspoon of sesame seeds to your dough when making roti. Whether you opt for jawar roti, ragi roti, or whole wheat roti, this small addition can go a long way in relieving constipation and promoting overall gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.