Constipation Remedies: Follow These Expert Tips For Instant Relief

A fibre-rich diet can help prevent constipation

Constipation is a condition where bowel movements are irregular, hard or difficult to pass. This definitely can be a troublesome experience. Most of the time constipation could be due to a bad diet, or due to an underlying disease, stress or any other medical problem. Constipation can make you feel dull and sick throughout the day. But do you know what gives rise to such a condition? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, reveals the possible causes of constipation. Well, it doesn't end here. She also has a list of tips to manage it. Let's take a look:

Here are some of the common factors behind constipation:

Insufficient fibre intake

Poor water intake

Change in routine

Very low oil intake

Iron, calcium, antacids, and diuretic supplements

Holding on to stools

Anjali Mukerjee, in the next slide, talks about the natural remedies that can ease constipation.

Increase the consumption of fibre in the diet. Add whole wheat, fruits, and vegetables.

Focus on your water intake. Drink 6-8 glasses of water or any other healthy fluid in a day.

Avoid eating processed foods. Stick to a healthy and clean diet.

Make sure to exercise regularly. You can hit the gym, do a pilates session, or yoga. Even a long walk would suffice.

Anjali Mukerjee also lists down some food items which can ease constipation and can also make your meal more nutritious.

Wheat bran: You can add wheat bran to your soup and make its consistency a little thick. You can also mix it with wheat flour to make chappatis in a proportion of 1:1. The nutritionist also suggests eating wheat bran biscuits.

Drink tomato and coriander juice: Blend one tomato and a bunch of coriander leaves, add water and blend it again. Sprinkle some chaat or pani puri masala to season it. A health-promoting drink, which is equally delicious, is ready.

Fruits and leafy vegetables: The umpteen health benefits of fruits and leafy vegetables are no secret. They also help in easing constipation, as the fibre content in them helps clear motion effectively.

Prunes: According to the health expert, prunes have a laxative effect. Therefore eating 2-3 prunes each day may resolve your constipation issues. Anjali Mukerjee also advises that you can increase the intake by 1-2 prunes a day up to 10-12.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.