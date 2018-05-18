Coffee Could Improve Your Productivity At Work: 5 Health Benefits Of Coffee

Coffee has the ability to make you feel less tired and can boost your energy levels

While you may feel that coffee is a stimulant which should be avoided, a new study reveals why it can be helpful for you. The study says that a cup of coffee can boost your productivity at work. The new study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology says that coffee makes you more alert and productive at work. It said that drinking coffee before or during a meeting can lead to focused and productive brainstorming sessions. This study is the first of its kind to show the effects of caffeine on a group's performance. For this, two different experiments were conducted where 70 undergrad students were tested.Also read: Can Caffeine Help Reduce Hair Fall? You'll Be Surprised

For the first one, a small group was given coffee about 30 minutes before the meeting. The other group was given coffee after the meeting. In the second experiment, the participants were given coffee before the meeting but some were given decaf coffee. The results showed that the group who had coffee before the discussion had a more focused and productive meeting and they were pleased with the discussion. However, the people who had coffee after the discussion or were given decaf coffee, were not very pleased with the discussion and rated the performance poor.



Coffee has the ability to make you feel less tired and can boost your energy levels. This happens due to a psychoactive substance in coffee known as caffeine. Caffeine gets absorbed in your bloodstream and has the ability to boost your brain function. But besides this, coffee has a number of health benefits to offer.



Here are 5 amazing health benefits of coffee you must be wary of.

1. Burning fat

Did you know caffeine is present in all fat-burning supplements? Yes, it is that helpful for weight loss. Caffeine is one of the few substances which induce the fat-burning process. Studies show that it can boost metabolic rate by 3-11%. Studies show that it stimulates the fat burning process by 10% in obese people and 29% in lean people. However, this effect is likely to vanish in regular consumers.

2. It helps you improve physical performance

Caffeine signals the nervous system to send signals to break down fat cells in the body. It boosts adrenaline levels in the blood. This hormone prepares your body for intense physical exertion. When the fat cells are broken down, they are released in the blood stream as fuel and are then used up by the body as fuel. This is why coffee is recommended half an hour before you hit the gym.



3. Coffee is nutritious

You may just look at coffee as black water but it is much more than that. It takes a wide variety of nutrients to make coffee what it is. It is rich in manganese, potassium, niacin, magnesium and riboflavin.



4. It can lower your risk of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes affects millions of people across the globe. Insulin resistance is the major reason to blame for this condition. There are a number of ways of reducing your risk of diabetes, but drinking coffee is one of the most powerful ones. Studies show that people who drink coffee regularly are at a 25-30% decreased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

5. Protecting your liver

The liver is the largest and the most important organ of your body. It regulates over 500 functions in your body and likewise, it is at a higher risk of a number of diseases. One of the worst conditions of the liver is cirrhosis. However, there is a way of lowering your risk of cirrhosis and that's coffee. People who drink four or more cups of coffee in a day are at an 80% lower risk of cirrhosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



