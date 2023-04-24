Coconut Cooler: This Perfect Homemade Drink Will Keep You Cool This Summer

This refreshing cooler will keep your body hydrated

Staying hydrated through summer is key to staying at ease and having high energy. However, staying hydrated can be boring if you only stick to water. Hence, it may be beneficial to incorporate foods and drinks that are both hydrating and nutritive. To help us achieve this, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a refreshing summer cooler drink made from coconut water.

She writes, “A heatwave is underway and one of the most important things to do during this heat wave is to stay hydrated. To survive these intense summer phenomena, let's ditch the regular coconut water and jazz it up a little?”

Recipe for the refreshing coconut cooler:

Half-glass coconut water Half glass water 1/2 tsp fennel seeds powder 1/2 tsp powdered mint leaves 1 tsp soaked chia seeds Pinch of pink salt

Benefits of this coconut cooler, according to the expert:

Coconut water is nature's gift to mankind as it is an excellent hydrator. The basic ion composition of coconut can replenish the electrolyte of the human body excreted through sweat such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. The vitamin C properties of fennel seeds powder reduce inflammation caused in the body due to the heat. Besides that, these seeds also stimulate intestinal juices, promote proper digestion, and reduce acid reflux. The high content of menthol in peppermint produces a chilling effect on the cells of the body, assisting in lowering the elevated body temperatures Chia seeds are considered as cooling agents as it helps in retaining the water content in our body and keeps it hydrated.

Make this delicious cooler throughout the summer this year to keep your body hydrated and refreshed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.