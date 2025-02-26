Chickpeas To Figs: Nutritionist Recommends 5 Foods To Boost Fertility In Women

Reproductive health is not only essential for women who are planning to conceive. It is equally crucial for maintaining hormonal balance and vitality. When you practice reproductive wellness, it supports hormonal regulation, promotes menstrual health, provides emotional and physical stability, enhances bone density and boosts heart health. Negligence of reproductive health can cause hormonal imbalances, irregular periods and infertility. Right nutrition, coupled with optimal hydration and an active lifestyle play key roles in boosting fertility. Nutritionist Loveneet Batra has recently shared a list of fertility-boosting foods for women. Keep reading to know more.

Foods to boost fertility

"Boost your fertility with these powerhouse foods!" writes Loveneet Batra in the video that she uploaded on Instagram.

1. Chickpeas - They are rich in plant-based protein and folates that support healthy ovulation.

2. Coconuts - They help in nourishing hormones and improving cervical mucus for better conception.

3. Pumpkin Seeds - Packed with zinc, pumpkin seeds are essential for egg quality and reproductive health.

4. Pomegranates - These juicy fruits increase blood flow to the uterus, supporting implantation.

5. Figs - Loaded with iron, figs aid in regulating ovulation and improving egg quality.

Foods Lovneet Batra recommended 5 foods for keeping hormonal balance in check.

Flaxseeds - Infused with phytoestrogens they are helpful during perimenopause.

Cinnamon for insulin resistance - Cinnamon has cinnamaldehyde that regulates insulin resistance and preprandial blood glucose. Cinnamon is also claimed to be a natural insulin stimulant. The natural agents keep the blood glucose level stable.

Turmeric for reducing inflammation - Turmeric which comes with the goodness of curcumin and curcuminoids (the active components) is primarily used as an anti-inflammatory agent.

Ashwagandha for lowering the stress hormone cortisol - Ashwagandha has been reported to improve mental well-being and reduce stress through its adaptogenic properties. It maintains a normal endocrinological balance

Ghee for female fertility hormones - It is an excellent source of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) that improves female fertility hormone

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.