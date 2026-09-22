Private hospitals across Chennai are witnessing a sharp increase in patients with respiratory infections, influenza and dengue, resulting in crowded outpatient departments, packed wards and long waits for admission ahead of the monsoon.

In some hospitals, patients arriving at emergency departments are waiting for up to 12 hours for beds. Those being shifted from Intensive Care Units to general wards are also facing delays because of the heavy demand for rooms.

Doctors said most infections were mild and patients generally recovered with medication, adequate rest and hydration.

However, the illnesses could become serious among elderly people and those with co-morbidities. Fatalities, though uncommon, could occur in vulnerable patients.

Many patients are reporting high fever, sore throat, cold, persistent cough, severe body and leg pain, chest discomfort, fatigue and loss of appetite.

Among children and adolescents, doctors are observing prolonged fever and extreme exhaustion. A small number have also developed confusion or delirium triggered by fever.

Some patients require nebulisation or intravenous fluids, contributing to the rise in hospital admissions. Doctors said early medical attention was particularly important for people with breathing difficulties, persistent high fever or symptoms of dehydration.

Dr R. Rajammal, an infectious diseases expert at a private hospital in Chennai said ward admissions had increased significantly.

“When patients come into the emergency room, the wait for a room or bed extends up to 12 hours. Similarly, patients who need to be shifted out of the ICU have long waits for rooms or beds in general wards. The waiting time in outpatient units has also increased considerably,” she said.

Similar trends have been reported at several hospitals across the city.

Respiratory illnesses caused by viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, rhinovirus and parainfluenza account for a major share of the current caseload.

Influenza, including H1N1, and dengue are also being diagnosed frequently. Doctors advised residents not to ignore fever or resort to self-medication, especially when symptoms persist.

People have also been urged to maintain hand hygiene, avoid close contact with infected persons and use masks in crowded places if they have respiratory symptoms.

With the monsoon approaching, doctors warned that stagnant water could increase mosquito breeding and dengue transmission.

They called for intensified mosquito-control measures and greater public awareness to prevent a further rise in infections.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)