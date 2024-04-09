Chaitra Navratri 2024: Avoid Making These 3 Fasting Mistakes This Navratri

Do not consume too much tea or coffee while fasting

Chaitra Navratri has begun and devotees, along with worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, are observing a nine-day fast. So, it's time to indulge in vrat-special meals. Navratri also gives you an opportunity to get healthier by adopting a healthy diet and ditching unhealthy foods. However, many resort to fried foods to beat hunger. Consumption of fried foods with high salt or sugar content can affect your health negatively, along with causing weight gain. To help you make healthy choices this Navratri, here we have some diet tips from the expert. Keep reading to know more.

Avoid these fasting mistakes this Navratri

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed a few diet mistakes that you should avoid for healthy and safe fasting. "Navratri fasting is a spiritual journey of mindfulness and self-discipline. Avoid these common mistakes during your fast to gain maximum benefits," the nutritionist mentioned in the caption of the video.

1. Avoid excessive tea and coffee:

Too much consumption of caffeine can trigger acidity and many other digestive issues. Drinking coffee or tea can also dehydrate your body and disrupt its functioning. The nutritionist recommends no more than two cups a day during the fasting period.

2. Avoid constant munching:

While fasting, you might experience frequent hunger pangs, making you snack more than usual. However, it is important to let your digestive system rest.

"Constant munching doesn't let your digestive system rest, interrupts the most basic principle of fasting which is giving your body rest for recovery," Batra mentioned in the caption of the video.

3. Avoid excess sugar:

Fried snacks with high sugar and salt content can be quite tempting. But these may contribute to energy crashes. "Fried foods and high carb meals may leave you with energy lows and feeling sluggish," the expert explained.

Follow these three tips and stay healthy this Navratri. Happy fasting!

