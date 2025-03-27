Celebrity Fitness Trainer-Approved Mediterranean Chicken Bowl Recipe

Mediterranean flavours are known for their healthy side due to their emphasis on plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, which are rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, healthy fats which are olive oil, nuts, and seeds that are good for heart health, and lean proteins such as fish, poultry, and beans. The traditional cuisines also use herbs and spices, like rosemary, oregano, and thyme, which provide a delicious flavour alongside additional health benefits. In a video on Instagram, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a recipe for one such healthy Mediterranean Chicken Bowl, filled with all sources of nutritional ingredients. “Healthy, delicious, and super simple!” read her side note.

The ingredients required to prepare the Mediterranean Chicken Bowl are as follows:

100-150g grilled Chicken, sliced (as per diet plan)

30-40g cooked Quinoa or Brown Rice (as per diet plan)

1/4 cup Cherry Tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup Cucumber, diced

1/2 cup Red Onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp Kalamata Olives, sliced

20-30g crumbled Feta Cheese (optional)

1/2 cup Baby Spinach or Arugula

And for dressing, these ingredients are required:

1 teaspoon Olive Oil 1/2 tablespoon Lemon Juice 1/2 teaspoon dried Oregano Salt and Pepper to taste

Check out the instructions:

Grilling the chicken - In the video, at first, the chicken breasts are freshly cut and topped with the perfect masalas, salt and chilly flakes. After brushing some good quality oil on it, the chicken breasts are grilled on a pan. For this, a pan is heated with a very minimum amount of oil, and then the chicken slices are cooked. Then, cucumber, tomatoes and the grilled chicken are cut into smaller pieces. Afterwards, as the fitness trainer instructs, combine cooked Quinoa/Rice with Spinach/Arugula in a bowl. Top with sliced Tomatoes, Olives, Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce leaves, Chicken, and liquefied Feta cheese. Yasmin also asks to whisk dressing ingredients together and drizzle over the bowl. The last step includes tossing the items gently before serving.

This mouth-watering dish - Mediterranean Chicken Bowl, is perfect for a quick dinner and packed with all sorts of protein, fibre, and other nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.