Celebrity Fitness Instructor's 5 Pilates Exercises For Stress Relief

Stress has become one of the biggest challenges in today's work and lifestyle. It has a huge impact on the body in many ways, including heart, muscles, skin, and mental health. Although stress can't be taken out of our lives, check out its effects on the body - a spike in blood pressure, frequent headaches or dizziness, stomach upset, hair loss, suppressed immune system, irregular menstrual cycles, weight problems, insomnia and many others. But wondering how to get it completely cured? Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a video on Instagram, opening up about five pilates exercises which help in getting relief from stress. “Feeling tense? This Pilates flow will help!” she wrote.

In the video, Yasmin says, “Today, I wanna share 5 pilates exercises that are amazing to release stress.” Then, the fitness instructor begins showing the simple yet effective exercises which release tension, improve flexibility, and bring calmness to your body and mind.

5 Pilates exercises to reduce stress according to Yasmin Karachiwala

1. Articulated bridge (10 times)

For practising this exercise, you need to lie on your back. Then, gradually bend your knees upward with your feet flat on the ground. Afterwards, try lifting the hips off the floor by squeezing the glutes, effectively creating a "bridge" with your body. This pilates exercise improves core stability, body posture, and strength in the muscles.

2. Seated spine twist (6 times, each side)

First, Yasmin sat with her legs extended upwards. Then, she made a straight T with her hands widely opened on both sides. Finally, she was seen twisting her torso to the sides, keeping her shoulders straight. This pilates exercise helps in improving spinal mobility, stretches the back muscles, and also aids digestion by stimulating abdominal organs.

3. Rolling like a ball (10 times)

This was one of the highly practised exercises performed by kids, unknowingly keeping their minds relaxed and bodies flexible. So, to do this, you need to lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Then, tightly hold the legs and curl your body into a ball-like shape, rolling gently back and forth. However, remember to maintain balance and control throughout the movement. Besides stress relief, this exercise also strengthens the core muscles, improves flexibility, coordination and balance of the body.

4. Mermaid (6 times, each side)

At first, Yasmin sat on the floor sideways with one leg and the same side's palm touching the ground. Then, she lifts her body with the help of the leg and hand muscles while keeping both legs straight. Meanwhile, the opposite hands need to bend around her head. Afterwards, perform the same with the opposite side of your body. This exercise deeply stretches your muscles and promotes flexibility and core strength.

5. Swan (10 times)

Also known as Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose, here you need to lie down initially on your stomach. Then, press your palms flat on the floor and lift your chest upwards. Besides stress relief, this will help strengthen the back muscles, will stretch the muscles right from the naval and relieving from back pain.

According to Yasmin, "whether you're dealing with work stress or just need a moment to reset, this quick routine is perfect for you!"

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.