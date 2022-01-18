Do You Have Body Acne? This Video Is A Must Watch To Know The Cause And Solution

Acne can happen anywhere anywhere on the body

Body acne is a skin condition that occurs when oil and dead skin cells plug the hair follicles. It appears usually on the back and upper half of the body. Back acne is particularly troublesome but is not something you should overtly worry about. In fact, body acne happens to many people and can show up in anyone – both teens and adults. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala have shared a video on Instagram that educates people about the common causes and treatments for body acne.

The video showed Yasmin training a person in the gym and noticing black and whiteheads on his arm. As she enquires about the skin condition, Dr Sharad joins them and identifies it as body acne. The dermatologist then outlines the common causes.

1) Genetic

2) Hormonal imbalance

3) Oil massage

4) Sweat during workouts or in the heat

5) Protein supplements and anabolic steroids

Anabolic steroids are synthetic versions of testosterone. Many people, including bodybuilders and athletes, take these steroids to build muscles and improve their performance. Acne is one of the main side effects of anabolic steroids.

The treatments for body acne are:

1) Avoid oil massage

2) Shower immediately post workout

3) Avoid wearing sweaty clothes

4) Reduce protein as casein intake

5) Take medicine prescribed by the dermatologist

Check the video here:

Yasmin asked her followers to contact Dr Sharad if they needed more aggressive treatment. “Don't forget to comment and let us know if this helped you or someone you know,” said Yasmin.

Dr Sharad often shares tips to maintain healthy skin. Recently, she shared the causes and treatments for hyperpigmentation on the forehead. Hyperpigmentation is a condition where a patch of the becomes darker in colour than the natural skin tone, and it can occur in small patches or even affect the entire body. Among the causes, Dr Sharad outlined were excessive exposure to sunlight and constant friction due to the wiping of sweat. To know more about it also the solutions, click here.

To get healthy-looking skin and avoid some common problems, follow these helpful guidelines.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.