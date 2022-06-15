Cauliflower: 5 Benefits Of This Underrated Superfood & 5 Versatile Ways To Add It To Your Diet

Cauliflower rice is a healthy and easy-to-make alternative to white rice

Cauliflower is an underrated vegetable that belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family. Cruciferous vegetables or more popularly known as green leafy vegetables include lettuce, cabbage, spinach, broccoli, kale, and so on.

Unlike its counterparts, cauliflower is often considered less nutritive and unhealthy however that is incorrect. In fact, cauliflower is a superfood. Superfoods are foods that have an exceptionally high-nutrient content and are very beneficial to the body.

Here are some benefits of consuming cauliflower:

Nutrient-packed

Cauliflower is rich in nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin K, folate, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, fibre and so in. Adding just 2 cups of cauliflower to your diet a few times a week can provide you with various nutrients and ensure better overall health.

Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants refer to substances that protect our body's cells from damage. These damages may be caused due to harmful radicals present around us and may even cause various health complications. They also ensure the better health of our cells.

High in fibre

Cauliflower unlike other cruciferous vegetables is high in fibre. Fibre is integral in ensuring the better health of our body, especially our gut. In fact, about 120 grams (1 cup) of cauliflower can provide us with 10% of our daily fibre requirement.

Low-calorie

Cauliflower is much lower in calories as compared to other foods rich in fibre. Cauliflower is a low-calorie substitute for grains and legumes if consumed for fibre. Although, it may not provide as much protein and other nutrients as legumes and grains. Cauliflower may be a great filling addition to your diet if you wish to follow a low-calorie diet.

Boosts weight loss

As discussed above, Cauliflower is a low-calorie vegetable. In fact, 100 grams (one cup) of cauliflower only has 25 calories. Various fibre-rich foods are usually high in calories, unlike cauliflower. It also helps keep you feeling fuller for longer, reducing your chances of unhealthy snacking between meals.

How can I add more cauliflower to my diet?

Cauliflower rice

Cauliflower rice is a unique yet easy-to-make cauliflower recipe. You can make it by boiling the florets and then running them under cold water. Once cool, grind them into a mixer till they start replicating rice texture. This cauliflower rice is a nutrient-packed low-calorie substitute for rice and can be served with almost any dish you would consume rice with.

Cauliflower dip

Cauliflower dip is another great way to incorporate it into your diet. Add some boiled cauliflower florets, peeled garlic cloves, coriander, seasoning, and olive oil into a blender and blend into a dip-looking consistency.

Cauliflower crust

Cauliflower pizza crust has emerged as a great alternative to high-calorie unhealthy pizza. This crust can be prepared by incorporating cauliflower rice (follow the same steps as this recipe) into beaten eggs. Spread this doughy mixture on parchment paper and bake for a few minutes. You can also cook it on a stove like you would cook a roti for a few minutes. Top this crust as you would top a pizza and your cauliflower crust pizza is ready.

Cauliflower instead of potatoes

Cauliflower works as a great substitute for potatoes as well. Cauliflower can be used in various potato-oriented dishes such as mashed cauliflower, honey chili cauliflower, cauliflower and cheese bites, and so on.

Cauliflower cheese

Cauliflower may even be a great alternative to cheese if you wish to follow a plant-based diet or want to reduce your calorie intake. Cauliflower paste (boiled florets blended to a creamy texture) may work as a great alternative to cheese in dishes like Mac and cheese.

In conclusion, doing sufficient research if what you eat can help you better plan a healthy well-balanced diet. Along with this, creativity is the key. Eating healthy can appear boring if you cook the same dishes and meals. Trying to incorporate healthy foods into your diet is unique and different ways can help you in staying healthy.

