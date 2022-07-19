Can You Cure Insomnia Through Exercising Regularly?

Yoga has been proven helpful in reducing insomnia symptoms

Insomnia is one of the most commonly known sleeping disorders. This sleeping condition causes a severe lack of sleep. Someone who suffers from insomnia is unable to sleep properly. An insomniac (a person that suffers from insomnia) may have trouble falling asleep, trouble sleeping for long durations, might wake up sooner than they should, etc.

The severity of insomnia can influence the treatment being used. In many cases, an insomniac may be prescribed therapies and techniques that improve mental health and the sleeping cycle. Some insomniacs may require sleeping medication. Many studies have also shown improvement in insomnia symptoms through exercise.

Exercising regularly has various benefits for our bodies. Exercising has been proven an effective treatment for various other sleeping disorders as well. In this article, we identify if exercising can cure insomnia. We also discuss how can exercising cure insomnia. Further, we outline some simple exercises that can be incorporated into one's routine to improve insomnia symptoms.

Can exercising regularly cure insomnia?

Exercising may be a solution for insomnia. However, we must understand the other factors. Exercising may be helpful in curing insomnia if the severity is low. In some cases, exercising may cure severe insomnia. In addition to this, other factors can influence the improvement.

An unhealthy diet, lack of routine, excessive drinking, and various other lifestyle factors may subdue the positive effects of exercising. If you wish to incorporate exercise into your routine, you must also be mindful of other factors.

How does exercising improve insomnia symptoms?

Here's how exercising can improve symptoms of insomnia:

1. Boost happy hormones

Exercising helps improve the production of happy hormones in the body. The release of serotonin and dopamine can help relax the mind which promotes better sleep.

2. Improve digestion

Indigestion may be one of the reasons for lack of sleep or poor sleep. Indigestion may be caused due to unhealthy food or unhealthy eating habits.

3. Alters body temperature

When we exercise, our body temperature increases. As the evening progresses, the temperature starts to cool down. Our body's temperature also reduces when we are sleeping. This cooling of temperature may send signs of sleeping to the brain.

4. Improves mood disorder symptoms

Suffering from insomnia may even lead to other diseases. Insomnia may cause mood disorders such as depression, anxiety, etc. Exercising helps lower and cure mood disorders.

What are some exercises that improve insomnia symptoms?

Here are some easy exercise regimes that have been proven to cure insomnia:

1. Yoga

Yoga has been proven one of the best workout regimes to cure physical and well as mental ailments. Yoga helps cure insomnia and various other sleep disorders.

2. Breathing exercises

Breathing exercises also help reduce symptoms of insomnia. These exercises require no experience and can be performed by all ages.

3. Walking

Walking is another easy yet effective solution to insomnia. Walking promotes better sleep by improving digestion and elevating mood.

4. Meditation

Meditation is one of the most effective exercises if you wish to cure insomnia. Meditation requires some practice. However, it provides long-term relief.

In conclusion, exercising may be a helpful tool in improving if not curing insomnia. Along with these exercises, you are encouraged to talk to a doctor to help you understand what might work best for your symptoms. Eat a healthy diet, avoid recreational substances and follow a routine to improve insomnia symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.