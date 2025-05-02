Can Selenium Help Reduce Heart Attack Risk? Here Are The Best Food Sources

You may have never heard of selenium, but this essential trace mineral is vital to your health. It plays an important role in many bodily processes, including metabolism, thyroid function, and heart health.

According to a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, selenium, when consumed in the right amount can help lower the risk of cardiovascular events like heart attacks. The study, using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) also revealed that consuming too much selenium may actually reverse the benefits. Therefore, an adequate amount of selenium can help protect the heart, especially for women, younger people, and those with conditions like diabetes or hypertension.

Selenium for heart: What are the food sources?

You need selenium in small amounts but it plays a major role in important processes in your body. As a powerful antioxidant, selenium helps reduce oxidative stress, potentially lowering the risk of heart disease.

Some food sources of selenium include:

Brazil nuts

Eggs

Sunflower seeds

Seafoods

Whole grains

Dairy products

Meats

Do you need supplements?

Not really. The study mentions that selenium is efficiently absorbed in the body and mentions the effect of dietary selenium sources, not pills.

While low selenium levels can increase the risk of poor cholesterol levels, higher oxidative stress, and high triglyceride levels, too much selenium can do more harm than good.

How much selenium should you consume in a day?

According to the National Health Institute, adults require 55 mcg of selenium in a day. Pregnant women need 60 mcg while breastfeeding women require 70 mcg.

Other health benefits of selenium

1. Improves thyroid function

Selenium is essential for thyroid hormone production, which plays a key role in regulating metabolism and energy levels.

2. Supports immunity

A strong immune system helps fight off infections and diseases. Selenium helps your immune system work effectively.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

Selenium may help reduce inflammation in the body, benefiting conditions such as arthritis.

4. Enhances mood

Some studies suggest that adequate selenium levels may help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.