Can Selenium Consumption Boost Heart Health? Other Health Benefits To Consider

Selenium is a trace mineral that the body needs in small amounts to function properly. It plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy immune system, regulating thyroid function, and protecting cells from oxidative damage through its antioxidant properties. Selenium is found naturally in foods like Brazil nuts, seafood, eggs, whole grains, and sunflower seeds. Selenium contributes to many aspects of health, such as heart, fertility, cognitive function, and protection against certain chronic diseases. In this article, we share how selenium can be beneficial for your health.

10 Ways selenium boosts your health

1. Promotes heart health

Selenium helps protect the heart by reducing inflammation and preventing the oxidation of LDL (bad) cholesterol, which is a key factor in the development of atherosclerosis (clogged arteries). Studies also suggest that selenium improves blood flow and regulates blood pressure by supporting nitric oxide activity, which relaxes blood vessels.

2. Powerful antioxidant protection

Selenium is a component of glutathione peroxidase, one of the body's most important antioxidant enzymes. Lower oxidative stress reduces the risk of cellular damage, aging, and chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases.

3. Supports thyroid function

The thyroid gland has the highest concentration of selenium in the human body. Selenium is essential for the production and regulation of thyroid hormones. A healthy thyroid regulates metabolism, energy levels, and body temperature.

4. Boosts immunity

Selenium enhances immune response by increasing the production of white blood cells and supporting the activity of immune cells like T-cells. It also helps the body fight off infections more effectively, making it valuable for reducing the risk and severity of viral infections such as influenza, and potentially even helping in recovery from illnesses.

5. Fights inflammation

Chronic inflammation is at the root of many diseases, including arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disorders. Selenium reduces inflammatory markers. By doing so, it can ease symptoms of chronic inflammatory diseases and support overall healing and tissue repair.

6. Enhances brain function

Selenium supports cognitive health by reducing oxidative damage in the brain. Its antioxidant properties protect neurones from free radical damage, potentially lowering the risk of age-related cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

7. Improves fertility in men and women

In men, selenium supports sperm production and motility, which are crucial for fertility. In women, selenium supports follicle health and proper egg development, and can help maintain a healthy pregnancy by supporting thyroid function and reducing miscarriage risk.

8. Supports detoxification processes

Selenium plays a role in detoxifying heavy metals and harmful compounds in the body. It binds to toxins like mercury and helps flush them out safely, reducing their damaging effects on the brain, liver, and kidneys.

9. Reduces risk of certain cancers

By boosting antioxidant defences and improving DNA repair, selenium helps prevent mutations and the growth of cancerous cells. Some studies suggest that adequate selenium intake is associated with a reduced risk of cancers such as prostate, lung, colorectal, and bladder cancer.

10. Supports skin and hair health

Selenium contributes to healthy skin by protecting it from UV-induced damage and slowing down the aging process. It helps maintain skin elasticity, reduces the appearance of fine lines, and may help with conditions like acne and eczema.

When consumed in the right amount, selenium acts as a powerful ally in maintaining general well-being and longevity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.