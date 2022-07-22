Can Peptides Help Increase Hair Volume?

Peptides aid increase in hair volume

What are peptides?

Peptides are similar components to proteins. They are found in various foods and may also be used as skin and hair products. Peptides are also available as supplements. Peptides have in recent years caught the attention of many due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing benefits.

Why should I add peptides to my haircare routine?

The peptide as discussed has various benefits for our bodies. Peptide similar to protein helps aid many functions in our bodies. Peptides provide various benefits to our hair as well. Here's why you should add peptides to your hair care routine.

1. Makes hair thicker

Peptides have been proven to improve the size of our hair follicles. The thickness of hair follicles makes our hair appear thicker.

2. Improves blood flow

Copper peptides also help improve blood flow to the scalp. Proper blood flow to the scalp ensures better health of our hair as it helps nourish them better.

3. Reduce hair loss

Peptides stop the production of DHT. DHT stands for dihydrotestosterone. DHT is converted from the body's testosterone and is one of the main culprits of hair loss.

4. Fasten healing

Peptides may also be prescribed to people post hair transplant surgeries. It not only improves hair health but also promotes faster healing of wounds.

5. Improves growth cycle

Peptides have many long-term benefits for our hair. It has been proven to improve the overall growth cycle of our hair. Meaning, improvement in hair's health and growth even in the future.

6. Hydrates the scalp & hair

Peptides may be even more encouraged if you have dry hair. Peptides help nourish and hydrate our scalp and hair making them look moisturised and healthier.

7. Protects from toxins

Collagen peptides are antioxidants and help protect our hair from external radicals and toxins. They help may also slow down the premature greying of hair caused by toxins and the sun's UV rays.

Who should or shouldn't use peptides for hair?

As you may know, certain products are ideal for certain hair types. However, peptides can help maintain the health of all hair types. There are no restrictions on who can or cannot use peptides in their hair care routine. Peptides as discussed, help hydrate and moisturise our scalp and hair. This makes it even more beneficial for people that have dry and damaged hair.

How can I add peptides to my routine?

As mentioned in the beginning, peptides are available in various different forms if you wish to consume them for the better health of your skin and hair. You may try hair products that may have peptides in them such as hair masks, serums, leave-in conditioners, etc.

Like other products, one may be allergic to peptides. It is ideal to take a patch test before incorporating peptides into your haircare routine. To perform a patch test, add a small amount of peptide product to your inner side of the forearm. Look for any patchiness or redness caused in that area for the next 24 hours. If you see no signs of allergies, you can add peptides to your haircare routine.

In conclusion, peptides may be a beneficial addition to your hair care routine no matter what your hair type is. It helps nourish our hair and also shields it from further damage. You are encouraged to take a patch test before trying peptides as a solution for your hair problems.

