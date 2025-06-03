Can Light Pollution Affect Our Health? Here's How

Light pollution refers to the excessive or misdirected artificial light produced by human activities, especially in urban areas. This includes streetlights, neon signs, brightly lit buildings, and illuminated billboards that brighten the night sky, disrupting the natural patterns of light and darkness. Light pollution doesn't just obscure our view of stars; it can interfere with natural ecosystems and biological processes. Light pollution can significantly affect our health, especially by disturbing our circadian rhythm which is the body's internal clock that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Keep reading as we discuss how light pollution can affect your health.

8 Ways light pollution can affect your health

1. Disrupts sleep patterns

Exposure to artificial light during the night can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. Without enough melatonin, falling and staying asleep becomes harder, leading to poor sleep quality, insomnia, or fragmented sleep. Over time, this disruption can cause fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating during the day.

2. Increases risk of depression and anxiety

Lack of proper sleep and disrupted circadian rhythms due to nighttime lighting can significantly affect mental health. Studies have shown that people exposed to higher levels of light pollution are more prone to depressive symptoms and anxiety disorders. This is because irregular sleep patterns and reduced melatonin affect mood regulation and emotional resilience.

3. Weakens immune system

Consistent sleep disturbance caused by artificial light can impair the immune system. Sleep is essential for the body's repair and defence mechanisms. When melatonin production is suppressed and rest is inadequate, immune responses weaken, making the body more vulnerable to infections and slower to recover from illnesses.

4. Increases risk of obesity

Light exposure at night can disturb the body's metabolism. Disrupted sleep often leads to hormonal imbalances, especially in hormones like leptin and ghrelin that control appetite. People may end up eating more, especially at odd hours, and gain weight over time due to irregular eating patterns and metabolic inefficiency.

5. Affects heart health

Poor sleep and circadian rhythm disruptions caused by light pollution can contribute to cardiovascular problems. Sleep deprivation raises the risk of hypertension, increases inflammation, and elevates stress hormones like cortisol, all of which are linked to heart disease.

6. Raises the risk of certain cancers

Melatonin is not only important for sleep but also has antioxidant and anti-cancer properties. Reduced melatonin due to light pollution has been linked to higher risks of hormone-related cancers, particularly breast and prostate cancer. Long-term exposure to light at night may promote abnormal cell growth and interfere with DNA repair processes.

7. Impairs hormonal balance

Artificial light at night alters the natural rhythm of hormone secretion in the body. This can impact thyroid function, reproductive hormones, and stress hormones. For instance, disrupted hormone levels can affect menstrual cycles in women and even fertility in both men and women.

8. Impacts eye health

Constant exposure to bright artificial lights, especially blue light from screens and LED lights, can lead to eye strain, dry eyes, and blurred vision. Over time, this may contribute to more serious conditions like macular degeneration or increased risk of cataracts.

Continuous exposure to artificial light at night can lead to a range of physical and mental health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.