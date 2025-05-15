Can Exercise Help During Cancer Treatment?

Exercise can significantly help during cancer treatment by improving physical strength, boosting emotional well-being, and reducing treatment-related side effects. While it may seem counterintuitive to stay active during such a physically demanding period, research shows that regular, moderate exercise tailored to a patient's ability can lead to better treatment outcomes. Exercise helps combats fatigue which is one of the most common and debilitating symptoms during cancer therapy. In this article, we discuss the many ways in which exercising can be beneficial during cancer treatment.

10 Ways exercise helps during cancer treatment

1. Reduces cancer-related fatigue

Fatigue is one of the most common and persistent side effects of cancer treatment. Surprisingly, gentle physical activity like walking or yoga can help fight this exhaustion more effectively than rest alone. Exercise boosts energy by improving cardiovascular health and oxygen delivery, which helps patients feel less tired over time.

2. Preserves muscle mass and strength

Cancer and its treatments can cause muscle wasting and weakness. Resistance training and light strength exercises help maintain lean body mass, prevent muscle atrophy, and improve overall strength, making everyday tasks easier and promoting independence during treatment.

3. Improves mood and mental health

Regular movement stimulates the release of feel-good hormones like endorphins, which help counteract the depression, anxiety, and mood swings often associated with cancer treatment. Exercise can create a sense of accomplishment and control, which is especially valuable when life feels uncertain.

4. Supports immune function

Moderate, consistent exercise helps regulate the immune system. It improves circulation, allowing immune cells to move more efficiently throughout the body. This is crucial during treatment, as cancer therapies can sometimes suppress immune function.

5. Enhances treatment tolerance

Active patients often tolerate chemotherapy and radiation better than sedentary ones. Exercise can reduce side effects such as nausea, constipation, and loss of appetite, which helps patients stick to their treatment schedule without interruptions or dose reductions.

6. Improves sleep quality

Many cancer patients struggle with insomnia or poor sleep due to stress, discomfort, or treatment side effects. Exercise helps regulate sleep patterns by reducing anxiety and promoting deeper, more restorative sleep.

7. Promotes better appetite and nutrition

Cancer and its treatments can alter taste, reduce appetite, or cause nausea. Regular physical activity stimulates appetite and improves digestion, making it easier for patients to maintain adequate nutrition which is a critical part of healing and recovery.

8. Maintains cardiovascular health

Some cancer treatments, like certain chemotherapies and radiation, may strain the heart and blood vessels. Aerobic exercises such as walking, swimming, or cycling help maintain heart health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications during or after treatment.

9. Reduces risk of blood clots

Cancer patients are at a higher risk for deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Physical activity especially leg movements, encourages better blood circulation, helping to prevent clots from forming due to prolonged sitting or bed rest.

10. Builds resilience and improves recovery

Staying active during treatment builds physical and emotional resilience. Patients who exercise regularly often recover more quickly after surgery or intensive treatments and may experience fewer long-term complications. It empowers individuals to stay engaged with life and take an active role in their healing.

When guided by a medical team, exercise becomes a powerful tool that not only supports the body but also uplifts the mind throughout the cancer journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.