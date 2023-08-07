Brain: Expert Shares Foods That Can Help Clear Brain Fog

Brain fog can leave us feeling disoriented nd struggling to perform at our best

Brain fog, also known as mental fog or clouding of consciousness, is a term used to describe a condition where individuals experience cognitive difficulties such as poor concentration, memory problems, confusion, and lack of mental clarity.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains what brain fog is and which foods can help reduce it. She writes, "Brain fog, a common yet often overlooked phenomenon that can leave us feeling disoriented and struggling to perform at our best. Brain fog is not a singular condition but rather a cluster of symptoms that can manifest differently in each individual. It can stem from various factors, such as lack of sleep, stress, poor nutrition, hormonal imbalances, certain medications, or underlying health conditions. Its impact may range from mild confusion and forgetfulness to difficulty concentrating, sluggishness, and a general sense of mental fatigue."

"The good news is that, just like a diet that will help your digestive health or immunity, there's brain food out there that can help promote your energy and fight fatigue. Certain vitamins and minerals in foods can even help keep your brain sharp by battling a foggy mind or even memory loss." she continues.

Look at her post:

Here's how these foods can reduce brain fog:

1. Green leafy vegetables

They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins (particularly B vitamins, vitamin K, and folate), and minerals like iron. These nutrients support brain health and improve cognitive function.

2. Blueberries

They are packed with antioxidants, specifically anthocyanins, which have been linked to improved brain health. Blueberries help protect the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation, which can contribute to brain fog.

3. Walnuts

They are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin E. Omega-3 fatty acids support brain function and help reduce inflammation, while antioxidants and vitamin E provide protection against oxidative stress in the brain.

4. Pumpkin seeds

They are rich in antioxidants, magnesium, iron, and zinc. These nutrients support proper brain function and help reduce inflammation, which can contribute to brain fog.

5. Tulsi

It is an adaptogen herb that has been traditionally used for its cognitive and stress-relieving properties. Tulsi can help improve focus, attention, and mental clarity, thereby reducing brain fog.

6. Turmeric

It contains a compound called curcumin, which has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin can help improve brain health and reduce brain fog by protecting against oxidative stress and inflammation.

It's important to remember that while these foods may help reduce brain fog, they are not a cure-all. Maintaining a balanced diet, staying properly hydrated, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and engaging in regular exercise are all important factors in improving overall brain function and reducing brain fog.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.