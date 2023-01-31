Brain: 5 Foods To Eat & 5 Foods To Avoid For Good Brain Health

Certain foods can help boost the health of our brain

One of the most significant organs in your body is your brain. It maintains all of your body's processes running smoothly, including your heart pounding and breathing. This is why maintaining a balanced diet will help your brain function at its best.

Some meals are bad for your brain since they affect your memory and mood while raising your risk of dementia. While foods that are excellent for your brain can support the health of this vital organ and enhance your capacity for certain mental functions, like memory and focus. Continue reading as we share our list of the best and worst foods for brain health.

Best foods for the brain:

1. Avocados

Avocados help prevent clots from forming in the brain (preventing stroke), as well as aid enhance memory and concentration-related brain processes because they contain both vitamin K and folate. These green powerhouses are stuffed with monounsaturated fats, or the "good" kind, which have been shown to slow the rate of cognitive decline and maintain stable blood sugar levels.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Due to its high levels of vitamin K and choline, which can support memory function, broccoli is one of the finest foods for brain health, along with closely related vegetables like cauliflower, kale, and Brussels sprouts. It also has several phytonutrients that shield brain tissue from oxidative damage.

3. Olive oil

Due to its potent polyphenol antioxidants and beneficial monounsaturated fats, real extra virgin olive oil is one of the best meals for the brain. It is a key component of the MIND diet, which is related to the Mediterranean diet, and both eating regimens have been linked in studies to improved cognition in older persons.

4. Dark chocolate

Flavonols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, are abundant in chocolate. According to studies, cocoa can boost cerebral blood flow and oxygenation while also reducing blood pressure and oxidative stress in the brain and heart. The general guideline is that chocolate has more benefits the darker it is.

5. Coconut oil

With so numerous applications, coconut oil can nearly be used for everything. It can support the suppression of cells that cause inflammation in your brain. In addition, it fights harmful bacteria that reside in your stomach and may help with memory loss as you age.

Worst foods for the brain:

1. High-sugar foods

You should stay away from highly sweetened beverages. Your blood sugar will rise if you drink those things, which increases your risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Both illnesses have a history of having negative effects on the brain. Overindulging in sugar may also increase insulin resistance in the brain, which could have a negative impact on learning, memory, and neuron development.

2. Trans fat

Animals naturally contain this kind of unsaturated fat, which is also processed and found in foods like frosting, margarine, and hydrogenated vegetable oils. The brain's productivity and neuronal activity are slowed by inflammation, which has been connected to trans fat. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are excellent for brain health and cell growth, should be consumed in diets.

3. Alcohol

While occasionally enjoying a beer or glass of wine is acceptable, excessive alcohol intake is detrimental to your physical and mental well-being. Chronic alcohol usage alters your brain's metabolism and interferes with neurotransmitter communication. Long-term exposure can cause vision impairment, disorientation, and memory loss.

4. Refined carbs

Foods made using white flour can contain processed grains. Because of their high glycemic indices, they are easily absorbed by your body. They typically result in a rise in blood sugar and insulin levels as well, which has an impact on adult memory development. Your hippocampus, the region of your brain responsible for transforming short-term memories into their long-term counterparts, is directly impacted by the inflammation caused by those spikes.

5. Artificial sweeteners

Aspartame is typically present in diet sodas and other products that lack added sugar. It has phenylalanine, an amino acid that can interfere with your neurotransmitters by crossing the blood-brain barrier. Because of this, your brain is more vulnerable to the physiological stress that free radicals can generate.

Make sure to be mindful of what foods you eat as they greatly influence the health of your brain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.