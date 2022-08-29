Best Yoga Poses To Perform Before Bed & Why

Yoga: Breathing yoga asanas improve sleep quality as well as quantity

Yoga is known for its many benefits to our bodies. There are various reasons and ways in which yoga can be used to one's advantage. Yoga has also been proven to improve sleep quality. Although different yoga asanas should be performed at different times.

In this article, we list the best yoga poses to perform before bed. These yoga poses might even improve other bodily functions. These yoga asanas can be performed before bed as they will help relax the body and improve the quality and quantity of sleep.

Best yoga poses to perform before going to bed:

1. Nadi shodhan pranayama

Sit with your back straight and your legs folded

Place your right hand's tips of the index and middle finger on your forehead, between your eyebrows

Now, gently place the thumb over your right nostril

Place your ring finger on the left nostril

Lift your thumb and inhale from your right nostril and place your hand back on your right nostril

Exhale from your left nostril and then inhale from the same nostril

Repeat this a few times

Make sure to not force the breathing, this exercise is supposed to be gentle and relaxing

2. Viparita karani

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

3. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

5. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

Try these simple yet effective yoga poses before bed to ensure better quality sleep. A healthy sleep cycle also improves cognitive functions, digestion, memory, focus, appetite, and various other factors of our daily life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.