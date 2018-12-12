Balance Estrogen And Progesterone For An Easy Period: Diet Tips For Pain-Free Period

Imbalance in estrogen and progesterone levels can cause painful periods

Difficult period with cramps, uneasiness and bloating, are a nightmare for many girls. They dread the few days of their menstrual cycle in which they experience so much pain that they have to reschedule almost everything. A bad period is also characterised by premenstrual syndrome (PMS) which causes symptoms like fatigue, tender breasts, mood changes, anxiety, headaches and gastrointestinal symptoms. Heavy bleeding and extreme cramps only further worsens the whole experience. So, what is the real reason behind these extreme symptoms?

In many patients, PMS occurs because of imbalance between estrogen and progesterone. High levels of estrogen and low levels of progesterone levels are the reason for severe periods. Estrogen is a proliferative hormone. It is responsible for growth and thickening of lining of uterus.

The higher your estrogen levels, the thicker the lining of uterus. This is also increases blood flow. Progesterone, on the other hand, is a more soothing and calming hormone. Progesterone also has anti-proliferative properties which keeps growth and thickening of lining of uterus in check.

Thus, for a healthy and pain-free period, it is important to maintain balance between progesterone and estrogen levels.

Following are some effective ways to maintain balance or estrogen and progesterone during your menstrual cycle:

1. Dietary changes: Some foods can contribute to increased levels of estrogen in your body. Stay away from foods like meat from hormone-fed animals, dairy products, tofu, flaxseeds and sesame seeds. You can have more of oily fish like salmon, sardine and mackerel. Basically, an anti-inflammatory diet can do wonders to maintain hormonal balance. You can have more cruciferous veggies and avoid caffeine.

A healthy diet with anti-inflammatory foods can help you have pain-free periods

2. Check your hormones: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that normal period is one with no pains and discomfort. It's about time you stopped taking the discomfort during your periods as normal, and get your hormones checked. It will help you take a better decision about managing your periods and working wards making it pain-free. Rujuta also mentions that raisins, vegetables like arbi, sweet potato and jimikand, etc can help in having pain-free periods. Read here to know more.

3. Take less stress: Stress can create hormonal havoc in your body. For easy, pain-free periods, it is important to take minimal stress. Do deep breathing, meditate, exercise regularly or engage yourself in a hobby. Basically do anything and everything that helps you reduce stress. It is going to improve your overall health as well.

