Back Pain Due To Winter Cold? Here's How To Reduce It

Sudden, jerky movements can cause muscle strain or aggravate existing back pain

Winter can contribute to back pain due to a combination of factors like colder temperatures, reduced physical activity, and muscle stiffness. In cold weather, muscles and joints tend to contract and become tighter, which can reduce flexibility and cause discomfort or exacerbate existing back problems. Additionally, low temperatures may reduce blood flow to muscles, making them more prone to stiffness and strain. Many people also become less active during the winter, leading to weakened muscles and poor posture, further increasing the risk of back pain. However, through some preventive strategies back pain during winter can be managed or reduced. Read on as we share some tips.

9 Tips to reduce back pain in winter

1. Stay active with regular exercise

Staying physically active helps improve circulation, reduce stiffness, and strengthen the muscles that support the spine. Aim for low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga. Even simple stretches at home can help maintain flexibility and prevent the tightening of muscles caused by cold weather.

2. Keep yourself warm

Wearing layers of warm clothing helps maintain body temperature and reduce muscle stiffness. Pay special attention to your lower back by wearing thermal clothing or using a heating pad when necessary. Applying heat helps relax muscles and improves blood flow, reducing pain and discomfort.

3. Maintain proper posture

Slouching can strain the lower back and worsen pain. Whether sitting or standing, maintain a straight spine and avoid hunching over. If working from home, use ergonomic chairs and set up your workspace to encourage a healthy posture. Proper posture reduces pressure on your spine and helps prevent stiffness.

4. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can reduce the cushioning effect of spinal discs, increasing pain and discomfort. Drinking plenty of water helps keep the discs and joints lubricated, reducing inflammation and promoting spinal health. Aim for 6-8 glasses of water daily, even in colder months.

5. Practice gentle stretching

Gentle stretching exercises can relieve muscle tension and improve flexibility. Incorporate stretches that target the lower back, hips, and hamstrings. For example, child's pose, cat-cow stretches, and knee-to-chest stretches can help relax muscles and alleviate pain caused by winter stiffness.

6. Apply heat therapy

Using heating pads, hot water bottles, or warm baths can provide relief from back pain by relaxing tight muscles and improving circulation. Heat therapy helps reduce stiffness and promotes healing, especially when applied for 15-20 minutes at a time. Be cautious to avoid burns by using moderate heat levels.

7. Strengthen core muscles

Core exercises help support your back and reduce strain on the spine. Include exercises like planks, bird-dog, and pelvic tilts in your routine. A strong core helps maintain proper alignment and reduces the likelihood of experiencing back pain, especially during cold months.

8. Avoid sudden movements

Sudden, jerky movements can cause muscle strain or aggravate existing back pain. Warm up before any physical activity and perform movements with control and care. When lifting objects, use your legs rather than your back to avoid undue pressure on the spine.

9. Massage therapy

Regular massages can help reduce muscle tension, improve circulation, and alleviate pain. Consider scheduling professional massages or using self-massage techniques with foam rollers or massage balls. Massage therapy can keep muscles relaxed and flexible during the winter months.

By following these strategies, you can minimise the effects of winter on your back and keep the discomfort under control throughout the season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.