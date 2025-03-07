Ayurveda Vs Science: Should You Consume Milk With Fruits? Expert Explains

Ayurveda is a holistic system of medicine that has been practiced in India for over centuries. This age-old approach to living caters to overall well-being and strikes the right balance between the mind, body and soul. Ayurveda is rooted in nature, offering natural remedies to healing through daily routine, proper diet and lifestyle changes. Yoga, meditation, herbal solutions and mindful eating are a part of Ayurveda, which is quite different from modern science. Do you know that Ayurveda does not recommend having fruits with milk? It is believed that having them together can cause beer belly or gut problems.

Meanwhile, modern science opposes this Ayurvedic theory claiming that consuming milk and fruits together pose no health risk. So what's the solution? Fret not, as nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has weighed in on the debate with her expert insights. She has explained the situation in detail by posting a video on Instagram. Let's take a look:

Ayurveda's perspective

Ayurveda claims that milk and fruits are Viruddha Ahara (incompatible foods). It's because milk has cooling properties while fruits are acidic. Together they can produce heat in the body. Additionally, fruits are quick to digest while milk takes time. This difference in digestion speed disrupts fermentation, leading to bloating, gas and beer belly.

Modern science's perspective

Modern science believes that there is no concept of cooling or heating in the body. When you eat fruits and drink milk at the same time, your nutritional profile improves. What's more, if you have milkshakes, smoothies, plain milk and fruits in breakfast, they become easily digestible.

Nmami Agarwal's take

Nmami Agarwal's solution to the debate is simple. She urges her social media followers to understand their body first. It is because digestion capacity and lifestyle choices differ from one person to the other. As per the nutritionist, if smoothies and fruit bowls suit you, then you are welcome to enjoy them. On the other hand, if your gut is sensitive or you follow a sedentary lifestyle, then it is better to avoid the two items together.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.