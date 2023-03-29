Avian Influenza: 7 FAQs About Bird Flu To Help You Better Understand This Disease

Bird flu is a viral infection that affects birds

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a virus that primarily infects birds. However, in rare cases, it can also infect humans and other animals. Bird flu has caused several outbreaks in poultry farms across the world, leading to the culling of millions of birds. The disease can be transmitted from birds to humans, causing severe illness and sometimes death. Read on as we share some frequently asked questions that will help you better understand the disease.

7 FAQs about the bird flu:

#1 What is bird flu?

Bird flu is a viral infection that affects birds. It is caused by several strains of influenza A virus, most of which are primarily transmitted among wild aquatic birds. However, domesticated birds such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys can also get infected with the virus. In rare cases, bird flu can infect humans and other animals.

#2 How is bird flu transmitted?

Bird flu is primarily transmitted through the contact of infected birds with healthy birds. It can also spread through contact with contaminated surfaces, equipment, or materials, and through aerosols from sick birds. Eating or handling contaminated poultry products, such as eggs and meat, can also cause infections in humans.

#3 What are the symptoms of bird flu in humans?

The symptoms of bird flu in humans vary depending on the strain of the virus. In general, the symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle ache, and headache. In severe cases, bird flu can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and multi-organ failure. The virus can be fatal in some cases.

#4 How can bird flu be prevented?

The best way to prevent bird flu is to follow good hygiene practices when handling poultry and poultry products. This includes washing hands with soap and water, cooking poultry products thoroughly, and avoiding contact with sick birds. Farmers should also take necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease within their flocks by isolating sick birds and keeping the farm clean.

#5 Can bird flu be treated?

There is no specific treatment for bird flu. Antiviral medications are available that can be effective against some strains of the virus, but their effectiveness depends on early diagnosis and treatment. The treatment primarily involves supportive care, which includes managing the symptoms and complications of the disease.

#6 Is it safe to consume poultry products during a bird flu outbreak?

Yes, it is safe to consume poultry products during a bird flu outbreak as long as they are cooked properly. Cooking poultry products, such as meat and eggs, at a temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius can kill the virus. However, it is recommended to avoid consuming raw or undercooked poultry products during an outbreak.

#7 Can bird flu cause a pandemic?

While bird flu has caused several outbreaks in poultry farms and has infected humans in rare cases, it is not easy for the virus to cause a pandemic. The virus does not easily transmit from human to human, and most cases of human infection occur from direct contact with infected birds. However, experts are concerned about the potential of the virus to mutate and become more easily transmissible among humans, which could potentially cause a pandemic.

In summary, bird flu is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans and other animals. It is transmitted through contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces and can cause severe illness in humans. Good hygiene practices and proper cooking of poultry products can help prevent the spread of the disease. While bird flu has caused several outbreaks, the risk of a pandemic remains low.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.